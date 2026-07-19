Union Bank employees promote cleaner waterways and coastlines with beach cleanup





Union Bank of Nigeria, in furtherance of its commitment to building a cleaner and more sustainable environment, organised a beach cleanup in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) at Alpha Community Beach, Lekki, Lagos,

Nigeria currently generates an estimated 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with Lagos alone accounting for approximately 870,000 tonnes of that figure. More than 88 per cent of this waste is never recycled, and a significant proportion finds its way into rivers, lagoons, and the ocean, posing grave consequences for marine biodiversity and coastal communities.

It is against this backdrop, and in direct alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12) and Life Below Water (SDG 14), that Union Bank organised this exercise.

The cleanup was held to mark the Bank’s 2026 Employee Volunteer Day under its Employee Volunteering initiative, powered by UnionCares, its Corporate Social Responsibility proposition. The event reinforced Union Bank’s commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainable community development, and collective action for a cleaner future.

Bringing together more than 50 Union Bank employee volunteers, representatives of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, and students from Rodan High School, Ajah, Lagos, the exercise embodied the spirit of SDG 17, Partnerships for the Goals, by uniting corporate, civil society, educational, and government stakeholders around a shared environmental purpose. The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), provided critical logistical support, ensuring that all collected waste was properly sorted and disposed of in line with environmental best practices.

Volunteers were organised into eight groups, collectively gathering in excess of 200 kilograms of waste from the beach, with additional waste recovered by participating individuals outside the groups. The collected waste was weighed at the end of the exercise to underscore the initiative’s measurable environmental impact.

Speaking at the commencement of the cleanup, the Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Mrs Olufunmilola Aluko, reaffirmed Union Bank’s commitment to environmental stewardship:

“At Union Bank, we understand that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to playing our part. As the impact of climate change becomes more evident, initiatives like this allow our employees to take meaningful action, support cleaner communities, and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Union Bank will continue to foster partnerships and community engagement that reflect its core values as a responsible corporate citizen and its commitment to making a positive and lasting impact in the communities it serves across Nigeria.July 16, 2026