Sen Adeola congratulates re-elected Ogun SWAN Chairman, vows to revive sports sector

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

The Chairman, Senate Appropriation Committee, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), has congratulated Comrade Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji on his re-election as Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun State Chapter.

Ogunsiji was re-elected unopposed at the 12th Triennial State Delegates’ Congress held on Saturday at the SWAN Secretariat in Abeokuta, pledging to consolidate on the achievements of his first term while calling on the Ogun State Government to adopt a comprehensive sports development agenda.

In a congratulatory message issued on Sunday, Senator Adeola described Ogunsiji’s re-election as a testament to the confidence and trust reposed in his leadership by members of the association.

According to him, the overwhelming support received by the SWAN Chairman was not merely an endorsement of his personality but a reflection of the modest yet impactful achievements recorded during his first tenure.

“The decision of SWAN members to entrust him with a second term is not merely an endorsement of his person; it is a resounding vote of confidence in the modest but impactful successes he recorded during his first tenure,” Adeola stated.

He commended Ogunsiji for providing purposeful leadership that has continued to promote professionalism in sports journalism, strengthen collaboration between the media and sports stakeholders, and advance sports development across Ogun State.

The lawmaker also urged the re-elected Chairman and the newly inaugurated Executive Committee to consolidate on the gains of the past administration by remaining united and championing initiatives that would position sports as a tool for youth empowerment, economic growth and social cohesion.

Adeola further applauded members of the association for conducting what he described as a peaceful and rancour-free election, noting that the exercise reflected the maturity and democratic culture within the Ogun SWAN chapter.

Reaffirming his support for sports development, the Senator pledged continued backing for programmes aimed at nurturing young talents and expanding opportunities within the sector.

Adeola expressed optimism about implementing far-reaching reforms in the sports sector if elected governor.

He said: “By the grace of God, when we assume executive responsibility in Ogun State in 2027, my administration will work closely with the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun State Chapter, and other critical stakeholders to galvanise the sports sector, unlock its immense economic potential, develop world-class sporting infrastructure, and create opportunities for our talented youths to excel”.

He wished Ogunsiji and the new Executive Committee a successful and impactful tenure while expressing confidence that their leadership would further advance sports journalism and sports development in Ogun State.

Meanwhile, the new SWAN Chairman, Ogunsiji, described his return for a second term without opposition as a vote of confidence in his administration and a renewed mandate to reposition the association.

He thanked members for the confidence reposed in him, promising an inclusive, transparent and people-centred leadership that would strengthen the association’s programmes and promote grassroots sports development across the state.

“This mandate belongs to every member of our association. It is a renewed call to consolidate on our achievements, address our shortcomings and take Ogun SWAN to greater heights,” he said.

Ogunsiji passed a vote of confidence on the national leadership of SWAN under President Isaiah Benjamin, saying the current National Executive Committee had restored the association’s relevance and dignity nationwide.

While acknowledging the Ogun State Government’s investment in sporting infrastructure, particularly at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, the SWAN Chairman expressed concern over poor maintenance and underutilisation of some facilities.

He lamented the deplorable condition of the stadium’s swimming pool, describing it as overgrown with weeds and unsuitable for sports development.

Ogunsiji further criticised what he called the lack of sustained grassroots sports programmes following the successful hosting of the 2025 National Sports Festival, adding that the momentum generated by the event had not been translated into long-term athlete development.

He also decried the absence of a functional practice pitch at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena and urged the incoming state administration to develop a comprehensive sports masterplan capable of strengthening infrastructure, talent discovery and athlete development.

He equally called for the restoration of the stadium’s night economy, arguing that increased commercial and recreational activities would improve security, boost internally generated revenue and make the complex more vibrant.

As part of efforts to deepen public engagement, Ogunsiji announced plans to organise a “SWAN Forum” where governorship candidates ahead of the 2027 elections would present their sports policies as well as their plans for economic development and security.

He sought stronger collaboration between Ogun SWAN and the state government, sports agencies, clubs, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to advance sports development.

For a better society

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