Onitsha SDP’s house demolished despite pending suit

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Despite being pending in court over ownership of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) party house (property) situated along Niger Street, Fegge Onitsha, Anambra State, between Ogbo family of Umuasele village Onitsha and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the controversial party house has been demolished and its debris cleared.

Consequently, aggrieved plaintiffs, Ogbo family, our correspondent gathered, may head to court to seek justice over the said demolition without the consent of the family, especially when the matter over ownership of the property is still pending in a court of competent jurisdiction (Federal High court sitting in Awka), suit No FHC/AWK/CS/2020.

Recall that prior to the demolition exercise, the tenants of the property protested their ejection from the party house by the Federal Government, through Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Limited, based in Asaba, Delta State capital.

According to the quit notice served on the tenants, the property has been leased out to a businessman by the FG through Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Ltd at the cost of #37,612,978.00

The occupants who are mostly police personnel and a few civilians confirmed the ejection notice but lamented the short timeframe of two weeks and pleaded that they should be given up to three months or end of this year.

They admitted receiving #300,000 per occupant as compensation to enable them look for alternative place of abude and finance such apartments they may have found.

The lease offer by the Federal Government to Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Ltd read in part thus: “The Presidency. Implementation committee of the white paper on the commission of inquiry into the alienation of Federal Government landed property”.

“Re : Offer of a leasehold interest in Federal Government landed property in the states. Defunct political office building at Niger Street, Fegge, Onitsha South LGA, Anambra State. Dilapidated and abandoned political office building. #37,612,978.00.

“Further to your expression of interest to take up a leasehold interest in the above mentioned property (hereinafter refered to as the FGN), together with all appurtenances, rights of way, easements and privileges related thereto. We are pleased to inform you that Mr President has graciously approved that you should be offered a lease of the property on as is basis at the stipulated price(hereinafter refered to as the consideration)”.

Contacted earlier, the scribe of Onitsha South council area, Paul Onuachala, insisted that the party house in question belongs to Onitsha South local Government area and warned that nobody or group should lay claim to it

His words, “The property belongs to Onitsha South Local Government area, so they have no right to sell or lease it. The person selling it or leasing it has no genuine title, so how can he sell,” he questioned.

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