NLNG Celebrates Professor Bart Nnaji at 70, Honours His Contribution to Science and Innovation

UGO AMADI

NLNG has paid tribute to Professor Bart Nnaji at 70, highlighting his more than two decades of contribution to the governance, credibility and international reach of The Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation.

The former Minister of Power and Chairman of the Prize’s Advisory Board was honoured at a colloquium marking his birthday, where NLNG reflected on his association with the initiative from its formative years over 22 years ago.

Speaking at the colloquium, NLNG’s MD/CEO, Adeleye Falade, represented by Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, described Professor Nnaji as one of the Prize’s earliest advocates and longstanding advisers.

“Professor Nnaji has been part of the Prize’s journey since its inception in 2004. Through his intellectual leadership, strategic counsel and sustained advocacy, he has helped shape its vision, strengthen stakeholder confidence and advance its role as a platform for scientific innovation and national development,” Horsfall said.

One of Prof Nnaji’s earliest public contributions came at the inaugural Grand Award Night in Abuja on 9 October 2004, where he delivered the keynote address, “Leapfrogging Science and Technology in Nigeria.” The address reinforced the Prize’s founding ambition to promote science and technology as drivers of national development. His early endorsement and advocacy also helped build awareness of the initiative among scientists, policymakers and other stakeholders.

His engagement deepened in 2013 when he participated in a stakeholder review convened by NLNG to strengthen the Prize’s governance and administration. His strategic guidance contributed to reforms that reinforced its processes and renewed stakeholder confidence.

His contribution to the review supported reforms that strengthened the Prize’s processes and renewed stakeholder confidence in its administration.

In recognition of his sustained service, Professor Nnaji was appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board of The Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation in 2022. In that role, he has continued to support the Prize’s international reach, drawing on his professional standing and extensive network to deepen engagement with leading scientists and researchers around the world.

Falade said Professor Nnaji’s relationship with the Prize had grown beyond his formal responsibilities, making him an important part of its institutional history. He said, ‘to Professor Nnaji, you are family and we celebrate this milestone accomplishment with you and your loved ones. We wish you good health so you can continue your remarkable contributions to society and Nigeria’s development’.

“Professor Nnaji is part of the history of The Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation and a valued member of the NLNG family. As he marks this important milestone, we celebrate his distinguished record as a scientist, public servant and leader in Nigeria’s power industry. We wish him good health and many more years of impactful service to Nigeria and the wider society,” she added.

The Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation established in 2004 and sponsored by NLNG recognises scientists and innovators whose work offers practical solutions to challenges of significance to Nigeria. The competition is open to entries from around the world.