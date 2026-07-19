NITDA Hands Over PKI Framework to NIMC, unlocking secure national digital identity ecosystem

UGO AMADI

In a major milestone for Nigeria’s technological advancement, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has officially handed over its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) framework to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

This transfer of assets, technology, and ongoing operations is designed to provide the robust security backbone needed to establish a modern, integrated, and highly secure national digital identity ecosystem.

Speaking at the formal handover ceremony during a courtesy visit by NIMC leadership to NITDA’s headquarters, NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, described the move as a clear demonstration of the agency’s commitment to collaborating with institutions leveraging technology for national development.

Inuwa noted that NITDA has done extensive, foundational work around PKI and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and will work hand-in-hand with NIMC’s team to ensure a seamless transition of the infrastructure.

As a technical framework, PKI enables the creation, management, verification, and authentication of digital identities using digital certificates. It serves as a vital tool for ensuring secure, trusted, and encrypted communications and transactions across the country. The handover directly supports the updated NIMC Act, recently signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which aims to harmonise identity databases across government agencies and establish the National Identification Number (NIN) as the cornerstone for identity verification, authentication, and public service delivery.

During the engagement, Inuwa also reaffirmed NITDA’s broader commitment to driving nationwide technology adoption. He emphasised that as Nigeria’s apex IT regulator, NITDA’s core mission is to help every citizen adopt and utilize technology, pledging ongoing support for NIMC and any other institution working to digitize their operations. He explained that NITDA’s mandate extends beyond regulation to fostering collaboration, supporting innovation, and ensuring digital solutions are inclusive for all. He further stressed that Digital Public Infrastructure is just as vital to economic growth as physical infrastructure and must remain secure, reliable, and accessible.

NIMC Director-General and CEO, Engr. (Dr) Abisoye Coker-Odusote, thanked the NITDA leadership and highlighted the transformative potential of the newly enacted NIMC Act, which officially replaces a nearly two-decade-old framework from 2007. She explained that the new law marks a structured, coded transition from a traditional identity database to a modern digital identity ecosystem. This shift is designed to ensure seamless interoperability, security, and efficiency across both public and private sector platforms.

By moving away from old card-based systems toward secure digital credentials, the new framework is anchored on the principle of “one person, one identity,” giving every Nigerian a unique and verifiable digital presence. The updated Act provides the essential legal backing for deploying PKI and other trust frameworks to secure these digital interactions. To safeguard citizen data and maintain public trust, NIMC is rolling out this transition in carefully planned, gradual phases.

Both agencies emphasized that close cooperation is key to realizing Nigeria’s digital transformation goals. While NIMC manages the foundational identity backbone, NITDA will continue to focus on ecosystem development, regulation, and driving widespread tech adoption. This alignment represents a unified step forward in building a secure, inclusive, and innovation-driven digital economy where all Nigerians can thrive.