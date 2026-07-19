Nigeria’s emerging state electricity markets: jurisdiction and licensing obligations for grid-connected power infrastructure

Michael Dada

Earlier this week, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr Joseph Tegbe, convened a workshop focused on legal, policy, and regulatory harmonisation between federal and state institutions in the evolving Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to clarify the applicable regulatory jurisdiction and licensing obligations for state-based power infrastructure connected to the national grid system.

Although the Electricity Act 2023 decentralised regulatory authority over intrastate electricity markets, Nigeria’s technical electricity system remains significantly integrated through the national grid.

Therefore, the 16 states that currently have regulatory oversight of their electricity markets require clarity on the interface between federal and state regulatory jurisdiction.

In a public notice dated 14th of July 2025, NERC highlighted that the hierarchy of laws governing Nigeria’s post-Electricity Act 2023 decentralised electricity market is:

The Constitution (Fifth Alteration)

The Electricity Act 2023

The electricity laws of the respective states; and

Other regulatory instruments and industry documents issued by regulatory bodies established pursuant to (b) and (c) above within the remit of their statutory authority and jurisdiction.

The Constitution

Although the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) empowers a state House of Assembly to make laws on the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in areas within the State, Paragraph 14(b) of Part II of the Second Schedule also empowers the National Assembly (NASS) to make laws on the generation and transmission of electricity in or to any part of the Federation and from one State to another.

Paragraph 14(e) enables the NASS to make laws for the promotion and establishment of a national grid system (14(e)).

However, the Constitution does not define the term “national grid system.”

The Electricity Act 2023

The Electricity Act 2023, in section 232, defines the national grid as:

“any electric power system that transcends the boundaries of one or more States in Nigeria or is connected to a country outside Nigeria for the purposes of electricity generation, transmission, system operation, distribution, supply and trading”.

Akwa Ibom State Electricity Law 2025

Akwa Ibom State presents a peculiar case of a state-owned power plant domiciled within the state yet connected to the national grid.

Section 72 of Akwa Ibom State’s electricity law defines the national grid system as:

“the interconnected network of generation companies and an electricity transmission system, licensed and regulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to undertake the production of electricity and its conveyance to similarly licensed distribution entities across the country”.

The Grid Code

According to the Grid Code-Version 03 (page 172-173), transmission system means:

“a network of electric lines comprising wholly or mainly high voltage lines and electric Plant used for Transmission of Energy from a Power Station to a substation.”

It also defines transmission as conveying energy at voltages of greater than or equal to 132kV.

By its configuration, Akwa Ibom State-owned Ibom Power Plant conveys/transmits/evacuates the electricity it generates through TCN’s high voltage 132kV infrastructure.

This means that by default, the Ibom power plant is connected to the national grid system, which is subject to federal regulation within the regulatory jurisdiction of NERC.

Meanwhile, by the provisions of its localised electricity law, the Akwa Ibom State electricity market and its licensing framework recognizes the existence of a federally regulated national grid system and provides an exception for entities that are located within the State but are already licensed by NERC.

Section 20 (1) of the State’s electricity law provides that:

“with the exception of entities located within the State but licensed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission or its successor-in-title to deliver electricity to other States of the Federation from within the State… no entity shall generate, or transmit, or distribute electricity therein…”

It further defines the “Akwa Ibom State Electricity Market” in Section 72 as:

“The policy, legal, regulatory and commercial framework established by this Law that enables entities, duly licensed by the Commission, or by some other appropriate authority in Nigeria, to contract for, buy, sell and trade in electric capacity and energy to be generated, transmitted and distributed for delivery to customers resident in the State.”

This wording is significant because it provides that participation in the Akwa Ibom State electricity market is not limited to entities licensed by the state regulator alone.

The law expressly contemplates participation by entities licensed by “some other appropriate authority in Nigeria”.

For most state-based grid-connected power infrastructure, the appropriate licensing authority is arguably NERC.

So long as the state-based power assets continue to rely on the national grid system for their operations, they remain subject to NERC’s regulatory jurisdiction.

Considering the operational realities of Nigeria’s emerging intrastate electricity markets, particularly the continued technical interconnectivity of power infrastructure through the national grid system, overlapping regulatory obligations could create legal uncertainties and potential investor concerns.

For instance, the regulatory dispute involving the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, and NERC on the application of multiple tariff regimes.

This public dispute in July last year exposed the potential dangers of overlapping regulatory obligations in the NESI.

As the central regulator of activities on the national grid system, NERC fixed the average power generation tariff at N112.60 per kWh as of July 2025.

However, Enugu’s regulatory commission reduced the average generation tariff to N45.75 per kWh, assuming that the difference would be covered under a federal government subsidy that has been unpaid for over a decade

In this instance, a state-based power generation company can find itself caught in a dilemma with the potential to expose it to a financial crisis and legal uncertainties that’ll raise potential investor concerns.

Recently, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) engaged Enugu’s regulatory commission, as well as the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC), to facilitate accurate regulatory treatment of its power infrastructure assets domiciled in both Enugu and Abia states.

The engagement illustrates that the location of power infrastructure within a state does not determine the regulatory jurisdiction.

More of such stakeholder engagements and workshops are required to prevent a fragmented and contested regulatory landscape.

These engagements should be anchored on the hierarchy of applicable laws from the Constitution and the Electricity Act 2023 to state electricity laws and subsidiary regulations.

This would ensure that the legal and regulatory framework is interpreted alongside the technical operational realities of Nigeria’s power sector