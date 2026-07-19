NERC Backs Minister of Power’s Call for Harmony in Electricity Market

The Honourable Minister of Power, Chief Joseph Tegbe at the recent workshop in Abuja, has called for harmonisation of regulatory and operational activities in the Nigerian Electricity Market (NEM).

The Honourable Minister of Power stated that this will ensure power sector players work towards the onerous goal of increasing access to electricity supply for Nigerians, as electricity remains the bedrock for the development of any nation.

The workshop convened by the Honourable Minister of Power on 14th July 2026 in Abuja, had the theme: ‘Legal, Policy and Regulatory Harmonisation between Federal and State Institutions on the Decentralisation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)’.

IN his opening address, Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Musiliu Oseni, joined the Honourable Minister of Power to call for harmony in the multi-tier electricity market.

Dr Oseni stated that Nigerians are less concerned about which institution regulates the sector or formulates policy and are more interested in having reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply.

The NERC Chairman urged all actors within the emerging multi-tier electricity market to sustain dialogue, strengthen cooperation and remain focused on delivering improved outcomes for electricity consumers.

Excerpts from his speech:

Nigerians do not really care about who regulates what or who is responsible for policymaking, but they strongly care about the availability and reliability of supply. It does not matter to them who drives the sector, be it state or federal, but who actually meets their supply needs. It is on this basis I

wish to urge all actors in the room to reflect, drop our ego and personal interests, embrace dialogue and let us all work together to meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

We must create a strategic platform where regulatory and policy dialogues on the issues relating to the power sector take place. The honourable minister may wish to institute periodic policy meetings with policy commissioners from the states.

The platform through which this could take place already exists – i.e., the National Council on Power (“NACOP”) – but there is a need to reform the structure of engagements. Relatively more frequent and more focused policy meetings with state commissioners may be adopted as against the annual and somewhat large gathering adopted in the past.

These will ensure frequent touchpoints between the federal and the state governments on policy implementation and coordination, especially during this transition phase.