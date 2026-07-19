NDDC to Boost Women’s Empowerment Programmes

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it will boost the empowerment of women and the girl child across the Niger Delta region through sustainable livelihood and entrepreneurship programmes.

Speaking at the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration in Calabar, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said empowering women remained a top priority for the Commission, noting that it had consistently implemented impactful interventions that enabled women to achieve sustainable livelihoods.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the NDDC Assistant Director, Youths, Sports, Culture and Women Affairs, Dr Esther Philip, emphasised that empowering women translates into empowering the nation. He assured participants that the Commission would continue to implement empowerment programmes to promote wealth creation and self-reliance, enabling women to improve their lives, support their families, and contribute to their communities’ development.

The NDDC boss further stated that the Commission’s commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusiveness aligned with the mandate of the NDDC and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He expressed confidence that the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration would have a lasting impact on participants by equipping them with valuable knowledge and practical skills, urging the women to take full advantage of the programme to enhance their capacity and build a brighter future.

The Cross River State Representative on the NDDC Board, Mr Orok Duke, observed that the girl child possessed enormous potential to excel, noting that women distinguish themselves in various professions and sectors. He described women as a vital source of strength and development in the Niger Delta, adding that the Commission had many accomplished women serving in management and other strategic positions.

Orok, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Administration, Mr Bassey-Ita Duke, stressed that everyone was born with equal rights and opportunities to succeed in all areas of endeavour. He assured the Commission’s commitment to gender equality, saying the NDDC would continue to support initiatives that promote equal opportunities for women.

He also highlighted the Commission’s interventions in agriculture, including animal husbandry, fisheries, and crop production, noting that the NDDC Board and Management, under the leadership of Mr Chiedu Ebie and Dr Samuel Ogbuku, respectively,recognise agriculture as a key driver of economic growth, food security, and sustainable livelihoods.

Delivering a lecture titled “Best Practices for Packaging Certified Products for Export,” a resource person from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Mrs Christiana Ekeng, explained that all non-oil products intended for export must be certified through the Council before leaving Nigeria. She noted that obtaining the required certification enhances product credibility and provides businesses with greater opportunities to access international markets.

Ekeng emphasised the importance of proper packaging, identifying the three stages of packaging as primary, secondary and tertiary. According to her, primary packaging protects products from damage, while products must be properly packaged and arranged in cartons before they can be exported.

The Consultant, Ukpai Empowerment Foundation, Dr Boma Nathan, commended the NDDC for its support in empowering women across the Niger Delta, noting that the importance of women’s empowerment lies in helping women discover their purpose, pursue their passions, and attain their full potential.