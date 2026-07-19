Navy pledges support for NAWOJ’s WINSEC Summit

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has pledged its full participation and support for the forthcoming Women in Security (WINSEC) Summit & Awards 2026, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in promoting national security, strategic communication and women’s inclusion in nation-building.

The commitment was made when the National Chairperson of NAWOJ, Comrade Aisha Ibrahim, led a team of its members on a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, represented by the Chief of Naval Transformation and Innovation (CNTI), Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi, at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, to formally invite the Nigerian Navy to partner with the Association for the WINSEC Summit & Awards 2026, scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi conveyed the Naval Chief’s regrets for his inability to personally receive the delegation but assured NAWOJ of the Navy’s unwavering support for the summit.

“I want to assure you that the Nigerian Navy will participate in the summit. I can also assure you that the Chief of the Naval Staff will be pleased to support the initiative. We will not only send a high-level delegation to participate in the summit and its activities, but we will also be glad to render support towards making the event a success,” he said.

Rear Admiral Onyemaobi commended NAWOJ for initiating a platform that promotes dialogue on security, peacebuilding and women’s participation in national development, describing the summit as timely and aligned with global efforts to advance Sustainable Development Goal Five (SDG 5) on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

He noted that the Nigerian Navy remains committed to gender inclusion and has continued to provide opportunities for women to serve in strategic and operational capacities within the Service.

“The Nigerian Navy believes strongly in gender inclusion. We continue to recruit and empower women, and today many of our female officers are serving in key operational and leadership positions. Their professionalism and contributions have continued to strengthen the Service,” he stated.

The Rear Admiral also acknowledged the critical role of women in sustaining military families, noting that their resilience and support remain indispensable to the effectiveness and operational success of military personnel.

He further lauded the NAWOJ delegation for its professionalism and punctuality, describing it as a reflection of the discipline and excellence that characterise the Association.

Earlier, NAWOJ National Chairperson, Comrade Aisha Ibrahim, commended the Nigerian Navy for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain, protecting critical national assets, combating piracy and maritime crimes, and supporting the Federal Government’s Blue Economy Agenda.

She described the Navy as a strategic institution whose professionalism and sacrifices continue to strengthen national security and economic prosperity.

According to her, the Women in Security (WINSEC) Summit & Awards 2026 is conceived as a national platform that will bring together leaders of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, policymakers, government officials, the diplomatic community, development partners, traditional and religious institutions, academia, civil society organisations and the media to advance conversations on peace, security and nation-building.

Comrade Ibrahim appealed to the Nigerian Navy to partner with NAWOJ by participating actively in the summit and supporting the initiative, stressing that collaboration between the media and security institutions remains vital to promoting public trust, responsible information sharing and national cohesion.

She also expressed NAWOJ’s desire to establish a long-term partnership with the Nigerian Navy through capacity-building programmes, strategic communication initiatives, public awareness campaigns and advocacy on maritime security, environmental sustainability, women, peace and security, as well as youth engagement.

The meeting also featured robust discussions on gender inclusion within journalism and the military, with senior naval officers reaffirming the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to creating opportunities for women while encouraging continued excellence, professionalism and healthy competition across all sectors.

Both organisations expressed optimism that the strengthened relationship between NAWOJ and the Nigerian Navy would further enhance public understanding of security issues and contribute to building a safer, more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

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