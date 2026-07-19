NASENI 2025 Awards: Halilu Says “Our People Are Driving the Transformation” as Top Staff Are Honoured

UGO AMADI

The Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has reaffirmed that the Agency’s remarkable transformation is powered by the dedication, innovation and professionalism of its workforce.

Speaking at the 2025 NASENI Staff Motivation and Reward Event held in Abuja, he described the ceremony as more than an award presentation, saying it was a celebration of the people whose commitment continues to drive Nigeria’s industrial and technological advancement.

Halilu noted that although the event came later than scheduled, excellence remains worthy of recognition at any time. “Tonight is more than an award ceremony. It is a celebration of the people behind NASENI’s transformation. Behind every innovation, every partnership and every achievement are dedicated staff whose commitment has made our progress possible.”

The NASENI boss said the Agency has undergone a fundamental transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, repositioning itself as a performance-driven institution focused on Creation, Collaboration and Commercialization (3Cs).

According to him, the (3Cs) principle continue to guide NASENI’s mission of developing homegrown technologies, building strategic partnerships and commercialising innovations that improve the lives of Nigerians. Highlighting the Agency’s achievements in 2025, Halilu disclosed that NASENI has developed more than 44 commercially viable Made-in-Nigeria products, ranging from laptops and smartphones to solar irrigation pumps and electric tricycles.

The EVC also revealed the ongoing construction of the 40-hectare NASENI Solar Industrial Park in Gora, Nasarawa State, which will become Africa’s largest clean energy manufacturing hub while noting that through the Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her) initiative, NASENI awarded over ₦229 million in grants to female engineers to promote innovation and expand opportunities for women.

He added that the Agency’s Irrigate Nigeria Programme and Agricultural Machinery Institutes have contributed to the creation of more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, while the Agency’s Zero Carbon Project and electric mobility initiatives continue to support Nigeria’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable technologies. He congratulated the award recipients while equally commended members of staff who were not recognised this year, assuring them that every contribution matters to the Agency’s success.

Best Staff of the year winners from each department are: Finance & Accounts, Mr. Salisu Mohammed; Technology Business Development, Engr. Dr. Abayomi Okeshola; Admin & HR, Shakir Owodunni; Information, Mr. Asake Michael; Manufacturing Services, Engr. Odii Emmanuel; Technical Services- Engr. Mrs. Ugochi Chimaduruaku; Environmental Engineering, Engr. Aliyu Tahir Ahmed; Natural & Physical Science, Mr. Usman Ahmadu; Nano Science, Dr. Mrs. Sherifat Adeleye; Research & Laboratory, Miss. Anita Egar.

The rest include: Procurement- Mr. Christopher Okpanachi; Planning & Policy, Mrs. Ahmed Bilkisu; EVC’s Office, Barr. Lilian O. Utaka; and Audit, Mr. Abbas Suleiman. Other winners include Driver of the year- Mr. Abdullah Mohammed; Overall Staff of the Year, Barr. Hussaina Shehu; and Staff Choice Award Winner, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu.