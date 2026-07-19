Hotsteppers warn extreme heat could affects mental health, other health related 

Paul Adunwoke, Health Correspondent

A new climate health initiative, Active Lives in Hot Sports (Hotsteppers), in collaboration with Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), and Institute Metabolic Science (IMS), Epidemiology, University of Cambridge, has officially launched to uncover and address heat related health risks faced by active travellers and outdoor communities at transit hubs across Lagos State.

Communications Lead, UrbanBetter, Abimbola Badejo, said

as climate change intensifies extreme heat events millions of Lagos residents who rely on walking, cycling and public transport are increasingly exposed to dangerous heat conditions. In Lagos an estimated 40% of trips are made by walking and cycling while over 70% of residents live in extreme poverty, increasing vulnerability to over the next three years, Hotsteppers will combine citizens science, participatory mapping, heat exposure monitoring, research and public engagement to generate evidence on how heat affects movement, health and every urban life.

Badejo said this at the three days Media Training Programme

designed to strengthen public awareness and storytelling around heat-health risks climate resistance and healthier urban futures. Held at the Zone, Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Araromi, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos.

She said the project will also co-design and test scalable cooling and shade interventions to support healthier and more climate resilience urban movement systems while advancing heat-health resilience as an important urban policy issue.

The Commucations Lead said Hotsteppers is funded by the Wellcome Trust and implemented through a collaboration between UrbanBetter, the centre for Housing and Sustainable Development at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), LAMATA, Urban Office, and the IMS Epidemiology University of Cambridge.

She said extreme heat could affect people’s mobility, work, mental health, physical activity, and the overall wellbeing if not properly managed.

The Communications Lead said evidence should inform better decisions, policymakers should understand the gaps Hotsteppers is covering through research, citizen science and community engagement to inform healthier, more climate resistance cities in Nigeria.

She said health is the human face of climate change, stressing the public and policymakers should know that climate change is a health issue, using credible and expert insights to make the links between climate change and health visible.

In heat and air pollution dangerous combination, Badejo said the public and policymakers should understand that heat does not work alone, its health impacts are amplified by air pollution, ma integrated climate change and public health action essential.

In terms of vulnerable groups during heat-health crisis, she said this include outdoor workers. Construction workers, street vendors, traffic officers, waste collectors,farmers delivery riders, security personnel among others.

Including older adults from 65 years and above are at higher risk because their body regulates heat is less efficiency.

Badejo said pregnant women are also at risk because of their physiciological stress during extreme heat increase their health risk. “Including people living with disabilities, may face additional barriers to accessing cooling, healthcare or emergency support”.

She said residents of informal settlement, are also at risk because of limited green spaces, heat- retaining building materials, overcrowding poor ventilation. “People working indoors without adequate ventilation, will also be affected which include factory workers, warehouse staff members, kitchen workers, small workshop employees”.

Badejo, said active travellers, pedestrians cyclists, public transport users, informal transport operators, people walking long distance will also be affected by heat-health crisis if not properly managed.

She said infants and young children are more at risk because they are more susceptible to dehydration and heat related illnesses.

The Communications Lead said people with chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, for instance, asthma, diabetes, kidney disease, hypertension are also at risk. “Low-income communities, experience poor housing due to limited access to cooling, water insecurity, and higher exposure to urban heat”.

She said people experiencing homelessness are also at risk this is because of prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures with limited access to shade or cooling.

“Athletes and people exercising outdoors including runners, footbalers, and recreational exercisers may be at increased risk during hot weather”.

However, Consultant, Public Health Physician at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Lagos, Dr. Adeleke Kayode, said during exposure to heat one should drink a lot of water at least 3 litres per day or more. People should be exposed to fresh air as much as possible.

He said health challenge that might caused by exposure to heat include heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, kidney injury among others.

Kayode said people should take adequate water, at least 3 liters, exposing themselves to fresh air.

He said: “To take adequate water and if possible take a shower before sleeping. Ensure adequate ventilation by opening all the windows”.

Public Health Expert with

Botox-Lagos, Aesthetics and Wellness Clinic, Dr. Ngozi Felicia Ibe, said it is essential that during heat people should try to stay indoors in air-conditioned environments when possible and to take cooling showers or baths to regulate body temperature. “If you must go outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink water regularly”.

She said heat could cause heat rashes adding that heat rashes occur when sweat gets trapped in sweat ducts, leading to inflammation and skin irritation. To avoid heat rashes during a heatwave, people are advised to wear lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton, avoid tight clothing, and keep the skin dry by frequently changing out of sweaty clothes. Using talcum powder or anti-chafing creams can help reduce friction, and staying in cool, air-conditioned spaces also helps prevent overheating.

In terms of preventing heat rashes, she noted that people should keep the skin dry and clean by showering frequently with cool water.

Use powders or creams to reduce skin friction. Stay in a cool environment with proper ventilation.

On how to treat heat rashes she explained that heat rashes generally clear up on their own, but to treat them, it is important to move to a cooler environment to prevent further sweating. Apply cool compresses or take cool baths to soothe the skin.

She said there is also need to use calamine lotion or hydrocortisone cream to reduce itching and inflammation. Keep the affected area dry and avoid scratching. If rashes persist or worsen, consult a healthcare professional for further advice.

Ibe stated that other ailments caused by heat waves include heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, and sunburn.

She said to avoid heat exhaustion, people should stay hydrated, take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Ibe said how to prevent heatstroke, it is critical to stay cool, hydrate, and avoid exposure to extreme temperatures. Recognize symptoms like confusion, dizziness, and rapid pulse, and seek immediate medical help.

In terms dehydration, she disclosed that people should drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and avoid alcohol and caffeine that can dehydrate the body.

She said in terms of sunburn known as solar erytherma, people should use sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection (SPF 30 or higher), wear protective clothing, and avoid direct sunlight during peak hours from 10:am to 4:pm. “In all cases, staying cool and hydrated are key to preventing heat-related health problems. If symptoms of any of these conditions arise, seek medical attention immediately”.

Consultant Ophthalmologist/Public Health Specialist at Lagos, State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos Dr. Ibukunoluwa Adeogun, however, said the problem of increased heat waves is a regional one. He said the challenge is typically experienced in sub–Saharan Africa and more felt in rapidly expanding urban areas compared to the rural ones.

The Consultant said the reasons that have been alluded to this includes overcrowd–buildings are built more closely to one another, which will further reduce airflow and the space for green plants/trees, which have the capacity to mop up greenhouse gases.

He said alteration of the natural state of things increased urbanization means that roads, buildings and other infrastructural changes have to displace natural plant and water bodies that basically contribute to cooler weather conditions.

Adeogun noted that the management of heat waves is indeed a sociopolitical issue that can only be best tackled by the government through informed urban and regional planning.

He said for the individual, the main problem of heat waves is that of dehydration.

“According to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom, the people particularly at risk of dehydration and its adverse effects include babies and infants, the elderly, individuals with long term health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension; and athletes”.

He said according to WebMD.com, specific problems that severe dehydration can cause include heatstroke, seizures, kidney failure, coma, shock, and brain swelling. “Dermatological problems may include increased risk of skin cancer due to the increased exposure to ultraviolet B (UVB) rays especially in vulnerable groups such as albinos, although prolonged exposure is an important factor here”.

He stated that the principle to preventing the problems that occur from dehydration is simply to remain always hydrated. Increase your water intake: the average water daily water requirement for an adult is 3L. “During periods of hot weather conditions. It can be increased to 4L to 5L depending on the exposure to sun-heat and the level of activity”.

Adeogun said the key prevention is to listen to our body and drink water liberally. “There is need for reduction in the intake of caffeinated or intoxicating drinks is also one of the recommended antidotes to the consequences of excessive heat: caffeinated drinks and fizzy drinks increase the osmolality of our blood”.

He said this means that available water for our routine metabolic processes is apparently reduced. “We must not be deceived by the transient soothing feeling that cold carbonated drinks give to us in hot weather considering the aforementioned”.

He said there is need for increase fruit intake, during hot weather, as many fruits are largely comprised of water. “Fruits like watermelon and cucumber have a water content of as high as 92 per cent of water. Oranges and vegetables like Lettuce are comprised of more than 80 per cent water”.

Furthermore, he said fruits are rich sources of anti-oxidants, which play crucial roles in moping up dangerous chemicals (oxidants) that may be produced due to the elevated metabolic rate that will occur in periods of extreme heat. “Other lifestyle modifications would be to minimize outdoor activities, use hats and sunshades as well as applying sunscreen when going out”.

He explained that special attention and care must be given to babies, elderly and the chronically ill with the aim of helping them to increase the amount of water that is effectively available for their body’s metabolism. “Outdoor activity modification and use of protective gear are also worthy of mention”.