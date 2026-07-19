HMCA Awards: Ikogosi emerges best holiday resort 3rd time

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort has emerged as the Best Holiday Resort at the 2026 Hotel Managers Conference Africa (HMCA) Awards.

Receiving the award for the third time, the Resort, managed by Glocient Hospitality, says it remains committed to creating memorable guest experiences while showcasing the tourism potential of Ekiti State and Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sharafa Balogun, General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, described the recognition as a reflection of the team’s dedication to raising hospitality standards and promoting Nigeria as a tourism destination.

Balogun said that, having also won the same category in 2023 and 2024, the award was both an honour and a responsibility.

“We remain focused on creating memorable experiences while showcasing the immense tourism potential of Ekiti State and Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the repeated recognition followed years of investments in infrastructure, guest experience, accessibility, operational efficiency and destination marketing, which have transformed the resort into a preferred destination for leisure travellers, corporate organisations, government institutions and event planners.

Balogun also shared insights on hospitality sales strategies, destination marketing and sustainable hospitality management during a panel session.

According to the statement, improvements had strengthened the resort’s position as a leading venue for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), leadership retreats, wellness experiences and destination events, while complementing its attraction as the home of the famous warm and cold springs.

It also stated that the resort also showcased its transformation journey during the 2026 HMCA through an exhibition that engaged hospitality professionals, investors and tourism stakeholders from across Africa.

The statement further noted that the conference highlighted the resort’s growing profile, including the recent visit of former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, as part of efforts to deepen its visibility within Africa’s tourism industry.

HMCA Convener, Olugbenga Sunday, commended the leadership and staff of Glocient Hospitality and Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort for their support for the conference over the years and their commitment to excellence.

“Your commitment to excellence in destination management and your active participation at the conference greatly enriched our programme and inspired fellow delegates.

“Congratulations to Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort on a well-deserved win as Best Holiday Resort, a testament to the team’s vision, dedication and outstanding service,” he said.

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