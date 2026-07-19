Halima Abubakar makes miraculous comeback after 13 years of illness

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has announced her return to public life after more than a decade battling severe health challenges, describing her recovery as a “miracle” and “second chance” made possible by divine intervention.

Speaking at a thanksgiving event in Lagos on Saturday, Abubakar, who had been largely absent from the spotlight since around 2013, said she stood before the gathering as living proof of God’s restoration after years of pain, financial hardship, and isolation.

“Allow this so that Nigerians can see where I’m coming from. And the world will watch and see how much I’ve suffered,” she said. “After 13 years, I am standing proudly because of what God has done in my life.”

Abubakar’s health ordeal began in 2017 following fibroid surgery in India, which led to prolonged complications including persistent bleeding, weakness, a brain tumour, heart problems, high blood pressure, spleen issues, insomnia, anxiety, and recurrent health crises. The illness forced her out of acting, drained her finances, and prompted public appeals for help.

She alleged that some people actively worked to damage her reputation and that others celebrated false reports of her death. Abubakar particularly criticised her Nollywood colleagues for failing to support her during her lowest moments.

“We need love. You need to love yourselves in Nollywood. One person’s pain is everybody’s pain. But in my industry, your pain is your pain,” she said. “What Nollywood lacks is love, empathy and trust. We need to stand by one another.”

The actress, who converted from Islam to Christianity during her recovery, said she now depends entirely on God’s guidance. She plans to return to filmmaking as a producer, focusing on faith-based movies that “teach about God and inspire people rather than glorify rituals.”

Apostle Queen Belemzy, who played a key role in Abubakar’s recovery, recounted how she reached out after seeing videos of the actress’s condition online. Abubakar initially hesitated due to a past negative experience with another religious figure but later accepted prayers.

Belemzy said their first virtual prayer session initiated Abubakar’s turnaround. The actress began sleeping better, experienced relief from physical symptoms, and gradually regained her appearance. Belemzy also provided financial support and claimed that a dream revealed the spiritual roots of her struggles.

Abubakar, now described as a new Christian who preaches, is expected to share her testimony publicly.

Other speakers at the event, including actress Queenette Agbor and AGN Lagos officials, echoed calls for greater unity and support within Nollywood.

Abubakar had previously accused some colleagues of abandoning her and was once suspended by the Actors Guild of Nigeria before the suspension was lifted on health grounds. She had disclosed earlier this year needing around ₦25 million for further surgeries and care.

Her story highlights both the personal toll of prolonged illness in the entertainment industry and ongoing conversations about solidarity among Nigerian actors.

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