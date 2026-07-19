Gov Otti applauds Barth Nnaji for delivery of power project in Aba

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has applauded Prof. Barth Nnaji for his contribution to the ongoing economic transformation in Abia State through the delivery of the Geometric Power Project, describing it as a landmark investment that has laid the foundation for industrial growth, energy stability, and the State’s transition to cleaner transportation.

Governor Otti made this known at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, during the 70th birthday celebration of former Minister of Power and the Chairman/Founder of Geometric Power Limited, Professor Barth Nnaji.

Otti paid glowing tribute to the celebrant’s exceptional intellect, resilience, and unwavering commitment to seeing the Aba Integrated Power Project become a reality despite decades of challenges.

The Governor described Professor Nnaji as being“ahead of his time,” noting that he studied Artificial Intelligence and Robotics long before the technology became globally mainstream.

“As at that time, Artificial Intelligence was just coming up, but you saw tomorrow,” Governor Otti remarked.

He added that Nnaji completed a four-year programme at St. John’s University, New York, in two years and nine months, before earning his Master’s degree in 1982 and a PhD a year later.

He used the occasion to acknowledge the critical roles played by key national figures in the success of the Aba Integrated Power Project.

He particularly credited the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, CON, for a decisive intervention during his tenure at the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

“We called him and said, ‘We know the door has closed, but the white man that made pencil also made eraser. So, you need to open that door, take in Geometric so that we can continue lending to it.’… He opened the door, took the Geometric loan from Diamond Bank, closed it again, and we were able to lend again,” the Governor recalled.

Gov. Otti commended former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, for approving the Aba Ring-fenced Power Project in 2004, describing the decision as the foundation upon which the project was built.

He further applauded Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima for facilitating the gas supply that led to the commissioning of the Geometric Power Plant in February 2024.

Governor Otti said the impact of the power project is already evident in Abia’s development trajectory.

“Some of the things that are happening in Abia today are because we now have power. It was after the existence of Geometric that gave us the courage to launch our first set of electric buses, and interestingly, the second set will be arriving in another week.”

He urged Nigerians to emulate Professor Nnaji’s perseverance and innovative spirit.

“We need to learn from your resilience, your can-do spirit, your ingenuity and your never-say-die attitude because there are not too many people who can stay on a project for 20 years and earn no dime.”

Delivering the keynote address on “Energy Security and Innovative Service,” the 16th Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi described energy security as the bedrock of economic growth and urged governments to prioritise stable electricity supply.

Citing Abia as a practical example, he said, “If you want to see the impact of electricity on an economy, just look at Geometric and the transformation in Abia.

“This is living evidence of what people think is theory.”

He described Professor Nnaji as a visionary leader whose resilience and commitment eventually turned the Geometric Power Project into a reality.

In his remarks, the celebrant, Nnaji expressed appreciation to all those who contributed to the realization of the Geometric Power Project and thanked family members, friends, associates and guests for celebrating with him.

He gave special recognition to Governor Otti and Sanusi for their unwavering support over the years, recalling their roles in securing financing for the project during their banking careers and facilitating the conversion of the project’s loan from dollars to naira.

“We thank you, Dr. Alex Otti, for your reliable support and partnership… it’s quite incredible that you came to be Governor of Abia State when this project was completed,” he said.

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the biography of the celebrant titled, “The Man Who Dared: The Story of Barth Nnaji”.

Among dignitaries at the event were former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah; former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; the wife of Nigeria’s first President, Mrs. Uche Azikiwe; Abia State Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday; alongside eminent leaders, captains of industry, academics, and other distinguished personalities from Enugu State and across Nigeria.