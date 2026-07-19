Education remains key as cardinal priority – Gov Kefas

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor, Dr Abgu Kefas, has said that education is one of his administration’s priority.

The Governor represented by the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzena disclosed this during the 17th Convocation ceremony of the College of Education, Zing, Taraba State.

The Governor who was a visitor to the College, reaffirmed the Taraba State Government’s commitment to revitalising the education sector through sustained investment and policy reforms.

“Education remains one of the cardinal priorities of this administration; the government has continued to improve infrastructure, expand access to education and strengthen tertiary institutions across the state.

“The 50 percent reduction in tuition fees across state-owned tertiary institutions has eased the financial burden on parents and guardians while making higher education more accessible to students,” he said.

The Governor also highlighted other reforms introduced by his administration to improve the quality of education, stressing that education remains the foundation for the state’s social and economic development.

He congratulated the graduating students on the successful completion of their studies and urged them to uphold the values of integrity, discipline and professionalism as they contribute to the development of society.

Earlier, the Provost College of Education Zing, Professor Ejika Sambo, stated that the College is the only State-owned Institution that trains teachers in line with the National Policy on Education to man Primary and Junior Secondary School levels.

“The College is among the State Institutions that keyed in to your noble policy of 50% slash of tuition in order to bring succor to parents of School-age wards.

According to him, the government’s commitment and resilience to ensuring the College is repositioned for optimal service delivery is worthy of mention.

“The College received funds for a resource verification visit by the National Universities Commission (NUC). As a result, we have obtained full accreditation to run 22-degree programmes without affiliation with any University, not to mention the Thirty-one (31) NCE programmes respectively, with three (3) different areas of specializations.

“The entire College community will forever remain thankful for your leadership in forwarding executive Bill to the State House of Assembly with respect to the amendment of the College Edict and inclusion of Dual mandate program. It may interest the general public to know that the Bill was given accelerated hearing by the House and into law without delay, assented to by His Excellency and Gazetted by Ministry of Justice.

The Provost disclosed that the College has adequate and qualified manpower that will man all our programmes.

“It has over 80 PhD degree holders, 100 master’s degree holders and others are undergoing their studies in various Institutions of higher learning.

“With the huge investment putting into our College, we are determined to give the best, well-trained and qualified teachers.

He further appreciated the Government for his financial support to the College.

“Your Excellency, this very Convocation Ceremony wound not have been successful without your financial support, you promised us that Convocation will be held every academic session and here it is. This is a testament that you are a good leader, Mr. Talk and do, promise made, promise kept.

“We pray that God will keep you alive and in good health condition to witness the next year’s Convocation ceremony.

“Under your able leadership, we have not witnessed any industrial disharmony by our union, we are strike-free institution.

“This shows good and cordial working relationship and understanding among the critical stakeholders in the College, as well as our mother Ministry (Ministry of Tertiary Education). Our calendar of events is always adhered to as planned.

“Sir, the entire College community will continue pledging its loyalty to the policies and programmes of your administration to enable you to succeed.”

Professor Ejika Sambo recognized the efforts of TETfund in physical development, Staff training and development, Research, Conferences, workshops, purchase of vehicles among others that were brought to College and wish such gesture would be maintained.

He mentioned challenges facing the College to include, encroachment of College land by the host community.

“Your Excellency Sir, TETfund allocate projects annually and some of the College lands were taken by the host Community on the account that they were not compensated. There is need to compensate them to allow expansion of the College facilities.

For a better society

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