EAP SUMMIT 2026 – Ready to redefine the future of work and employee wellness in the workplace

Nigeria’s Foremost Annual EAP Summit Returns on 12–13 August 2026 at NECA House, Ikeja Lagos, Uniting 300+ Delegates, 22 Expert Voices, and Africa’s Brightest Minds in Employee wellbeing, productivity, and performance

Sages & Scribes Consultants in partnership with Employee Assistance Professionals Of Nigeria(EAPAN) is proud to announce the 4th Annual EAP Summit 2026, the country’s only dedicated conference on employee Assistance Programs and workplace wellness.

The summit takes place on 12–13 August 2026, at NECA House Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, running daily from 8:00AM to 5:00PM.

This year’s theme, “Employee Wellness: Our Employees Are Our Greatest Asset, could not be timelier. Since 2023, each EAP Summit Nigeria has built deliberately on the last: from “Employee Wellness for Performance and Productivity” (2023), to “Employee Wellness: From Wages to Welfare” (2024), to ” Employee Wellness: The Imperatives of Social and Health Insurance” (2025). Each year, the conversation has grown deeper,

Globally, organisations are grappling with unprecedented levels of burnout, talent attrition, poor performance, low productivity. Research consistently demonstrates that companies investing in structured EAP frameworks outperform those that do not. EAP Summit 2026 exists to close that gap, delivering evidence-based, culturally relevant solutions that decision-makers can implement immediately.

The summit’s speaker roster is unmatched in its depth and cross-sector reach. Delegates will hear from Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf (Chairman, NESG & Managing Partner, Verraki Partners), Engr. Leye Kupoluyi (President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Radhi Vandayar (President, EAPA South Africa), Mr Adekumilola Adio Moses(Director General Public Service Staff Development ), Comr Ismaila Bello( Deputy General Secretary NLC) and Dr. Tolani Osunsanya (CEO/Medical Director, Goshen Health Solution UK), among a roster of 17 distinguished speakers and 7 panelists.

Together, they represent the private sector, public service, international organisations, occupational health, academia, labor and civil society, making EAP Summit 2026 the most comprehensive workplace wellness conversation Nigeria has seen.

Over two intensive days, delegates/attendees will gain contemporary professional knowledge, skills, competencies, ethics, global best practices from EAPA’s global network; and structured peer networking with over 300 delegates from across Nigeria and West Africa.

“We are no longer asking whether employee wellness matters. We are showing Nigerian organisations exactly how to act on it. EAP Summit 2026 is where knowledge meets strategy and point the way for effective implementation of employee wellness, productivity and performance.” Says Ven. Adelowo Adesina, Managing Consultant, Sages & Scribes Consultants

Registration is now open. Whether you are an HR leader building the business case for workplace wellness or employee wellness, a C-suite executive protecting your organisation’s most valuable asset, or an EAP practitioner ready to shape Nigeria’s professional community, EAP Summit 2026 has a seat for you at the table.

SAGES & SCRIBES CONSULTANTS s is the summit’s host organisation, a leading management consultancy firm specialising in Employee Assistance Programs/Workplace Wellness, Psychosocial Risk Assessment and Management

Employee Assistance Professionals Association of Nigeria (EAPAN) is the official Nigeria branch of the International Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), driving the EAP movement and professional standards across Nigeria and West Africa.