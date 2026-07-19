Dangote leads campaign to end illegal haulage

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu, Awka

Illegal haulage has emerged as one of the most pressing challenges confronting Nigeria’s transport and logistics industry, with far-reaching implications for road infrastructure, public safety, industrial productivity and national economic growth.

For years, industry leaders, transport experts and policymakers have warned that the unchecked activities of illegal haulage operators continue to inflict enormous costs on the economy. At the forefront of this advocacy is President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who has consistently maintained that strict regulation and effective enforcement are indispensable to building a safe, efficient and globally competitive haulage system.

Dangote has repeatedly argued that haulage is the backbone of Nigeria’s manufacturing, construction, agriculture and energy sectors. According to him, allowing unregistered operators, overloaded trucks and unauthorized loading points to thrive not only creates unfair competition but also undermines investments made by responsible transport companies that comply with regulatory requirements.

He has stressed that businesses investing billions of naira in modern fleets, driver training, vehicle maintenance and safety compliance should not be forced to compete with operators who disregard established standards. Such practices, he believes, weaken investor confidence and discourage further investment in Nigeria’s transport and industrial sectors.

His position has gained renewed relevance as federal and state governments intensify efforts to dismantle illegal loading bays, close unauthorized motor parks and enforce compliance with transport regulations across the country.

The renewed enforcement drive is aimed at restoring order within the haulage industry while reducing accidents, improving traffic management and protecting critical public infrastructure.

Industry analysts estimate that billions of naira are lost annually through the activities of illegal haulage operators.

Apart from depriving governments of legitimate revenue through tax evasion and regulatory non-compliance, illegal haulage contributes significantly to the rapid deterioration of highways. Heavy-duty trucks carrying loads far above approved limits exert enormous pressure on road pavements, resulting in structural failures, frequent repairs and escalating maintenance costs.

Nigeria has invested heavily in reconstructing major economic corridors linking seaports, industrial clusters, agricultural belts and commercial cities. However, experts argue that these investments cannot be sustained without strict enforcement of axle-load regulations and effective monitoring of freight movement.

Illegal haulage also contributes to increased logistics costs. When roads deteriorate, transport companies incur higher maintenance expenses, delivery schedules are disrupted and businesses ultimately transfer these additional costs to consumers through higher prices of goods and services.

Beyond its economic consequences, illegal haulage poses serious risks to public safety. Overloaded trucks, poorly maintained vehicles and unqualified drivers have been linked to numerous road crashes resulting in fatalities, injuries and destruction of property.

Safety experts warn that many illegal operators neglect routine vehicle inspections, driver certification and basic maintenance standards in order to maximize profits.

The use of unauthorized loading points further compounds security concerns, as many operate outside regulatory oversight, making them vulnerable to criminal activities, cargo theft and other forms of organised crime.

As one of Africa’s largest industrialists, Dangote has consistently advocated reforms that would strengthen Nigeria’s logistics ecosystem.

His companies depend extensively on efficient transportation networks for the movement of cement, fertilizer, refined petroleum products, sugar, salt and other manufactured goods across the country.

Consequently, he has repeatedly called for stricter enforcement of haulage regulations, improved truck transit parks, better highway infrastructure and stronger collaboration among government agencies, transport unions and private sector operators.

According to him, an efficient haulage system is essential for reducing production costs, supporting industrialisation and improving Nigeria’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In recent months, regulatory agencies have intensified enforcement against illegal haulage activities.

Authorities have shut down unauthorized loading points, impounded vehicles operating outside approved terminals and increased surveillance on major transport corridors.

State governments have also introduced measures aimed at regulating truck movement within urban centres to reduce congestion and improve road safety.

Transport regulators insist that these measures are necessary to protect lives, preserve public infrastructure and ensure that all operators comply with existing laws.

While commending ongoing enforcement, experts believe that sustainable reforms require more than periodic crackdowns.

They advocate digital tracking of haulage vehicles, automated weighbridge systems, mandatory fleet registration, professional certification for drivers and stronger sanctions against offenders.

Others recommend expanding truck transit parks, rehabilitating critical freight corridors, encouraging rail transportation for bulk cargo and improving intermodal logistics to reduce pressure on highways.

Analysts also emphasise the need for closer collaboration among the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Federal Ministry of Works, the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Federal Road Safety Corps, security agencies and state governments.

As Nigeria pursues industrialisation, infrastructure renewal and economic diversification, experts agree that efficient haulage will remain central to national development.

The consensus among stakeholders is that illegal haulage can no longer be treated as a routine transport offence.

Rather, it represents a major economic and public safety challenge requiring sustained policy attention, strict enforcement and collective responsibility.

Dangote’s continued advocacy has brought renewed attention to the urgent need for reforms capable of transforming Nigeria’s logistics sector into one that supports investment, protects public infrastructure and promotes sustainable economic growth.

For many observers, sanitising the haulage industry is no longer merely about enforcing transport regulations; it is about safeguarding the foundation upon which Nigeria’s industrial future depends.

For a better society

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