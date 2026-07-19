Dangote granite mines boosts access to education with bursary awards for Ogun host community students

…community monarch hail annual awards

Dangote Granite Mines, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), at the weekend further stamped its commitment to educational advancement and sustainable community development with the presentation of annual bursary awards to 60 students from various institutions drawn from its host communities in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The beneficiaries, comprising 40 tertiary institution students and 20 secondary school students, were selected from the four host communities of Ayebandele, Olorunmodu, Saliu Babarisi and Idi Omo under the company’s annual education support programme.

The bursary presentation ceremony brought together traditional rulers, community leaders, parents, students and management representatives of Dangote Granite Mines, reflecting the strong partnership that has existed between the company and its host communities for more than a decade.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Community Relations, Dangote Granite Mines, Mr. Joseph Alabi, described the bursary scheme as one of the company’s most impactful investments in the future of its host communities.

According to him, education remains a powerful catalyst for individual and societal advancement, making it imperative for corporate organisations to support young people in achieving their academic aspirations.

“Every year, we are delighted to support brilliant and deserving students from our host communities because we recognise that education is the foundation of sustainable development. These beneficiaries represent the next generation of leaders, professionals and change-makers who will contribute meaningfully to society,” Alabi said.

He noted that the bursary programme forms part of the company’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which is designed to address critical community needs and improve quality of life.

Alabi highlighted several interventions undertaken by the company over the years, including classroom rehabilitation, donation of school furniture, healthcare support initiatives and the provision of potable water through solar-powered boreholes.

“Our commitment extends beyond annual bursaries. We have consistently implemented projects that improve access to education, healthcare and other essential services. Our goal is to ensure that our operations create lasting value and tangible benefits for our host communities,” he stated.

The community relations chief added that the enduring partnership between Dangote Granite Mines and its host communities has been built on mutual trust, continuous engagement and a shared commitment to sustainable development.

He further disclosed that the company is planning additional community-focused projects aimed at expanding opportunities and improving livelihoods across the beneficiary communities.

Commending the initiative, the Sopinlukale of Oke-Sopin, Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Mufutau Adesesan Yusuf, lauded Dangote Granite Mines for its longstanding dedication to community development and educational empowerment.

“For more than a decade, Dangote Granite Mines has consistently fulfilled its commitments to our communities through meaningful and impactful interventions. The annual bursary programme has become a source of hope and encouragement for many families, enabling students to pursue their educational ambitions,” the monarch said.

The royal father observed that the company’s CSR interventions have gone beyond educational support to include investments that have strengthened healthcare delivery, improved learning infrastructure and enhanced overall community welfare.

“The impact of Dangote’s interventions is evident across our communities. From classroom rehabilitation and furniture donations to healthcare and other development projects, the company has continued to demonstrate genuine concern for the wellbeing of our people,” he added.

Oba Adesesan also attributed the cordial relationship between the company and its host communities to Dangote Granite Mines’ responsiveness to community needs and its inclusive approach to stakeholder engagement.

“Our relationship with Dangote Granite Mines has remained peaceful and productive because the company consistently engages with the communities and honours its commitments. Today, we see Dangote not merely as a business operating within our environment, but as a trusted development partner and a member of our extended family,” he said.

The annual bursary programme has become one of the flagship community development initiatives of Dangote Granite Mines, underscoring the company’s belief that sustainable development begins with investing in people. Through strategic investments in education and community development, the company continues to strengthen its partnership with the people of Ayebandele, Olorunmodu, Saliu Babarisi and Idi Omo communities while creating pathways for future growth and prosperity.

Also speaking, some of the student beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Dangote Granite Mines for the annual gesture promising not to disappoint the company but to continue to display academic excellency that earned them the awards.