Bayelsa police arrest three workers over alleged ₦500m theft

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state police command has launched an investigation into the alleged theft of government equipment worth about ₦500 million, leading to the arrest of three staff members of the Ministry of Labour Empowerment and Productivity.

In a press release issued by the police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed, the investigation followed a petition submitted to the commissioner of Police, alleging criminal conspiracy and the theft of government-owned assets from the ministry’s equipment store in Yenagoa.

According to the petition, on June 22, 2026, at about 10:30 am, the petitioner led a team comprising officials of the ministry, including the head of the human resources management department, on an official inspection of the ministry’s equipment store located within the premises of the Ministry of transport in Yenagoa.

During the inspection, the team reportedly discovered that several high-value government assets had disappeared from the store; the missing items included a 110 KVA Perkins generator, a forklift, lathe machines, electric filling machines and other equipment valued at approximately ₦500 million.

Acting on the petition, the commissioner of police directed the state criminal investigation department (SCID) to conduct a discreet investigation, the operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects identified as Wadi Igiran, 51, from Biseni community in Yenagoa local government area and a hairdressing instructor; Nikade Sunday, 59, from Agbere community in Sagbama local government area and a ministry staff member; and Azabia Yakie, 59, from Okutukutu community in Yenagoa local government area, who serves as the Head of the productivity department.

Police said the suspects, all employees of the ministry, allegedly confessed to their involvement in the theft during interrogation.

The command further disclosed that the stolen forklift had been recovered from a suspected receiver and is currently in the custody of the state criminal investigation department as investigations continue.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding public assets, combating economic and property-related crimes, and ensuring that all persons found culpable are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

For a better society

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