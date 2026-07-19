Babies Matter Medical Centre bags UK awards for excellence in neonatal, preterm care

Blessing Taiwo

Babies Matter Medical Centre (BMMC), Lagos has earned massive recognition as it won the Best Advanced Neonatal Care Centre 2026 – Nigeria and the Preterm Infant Medicine Excellence Award 2026 of the LUXlife Parent and Baby Awards 2026 in the United Kingdom.

The double honour was accorded based on the neonatal hospital’s outstanding services in the care of premature and critically ill newborns in Nigeria.

As part of the recognition, Babies Matter Medical Centre will feature on the front cover of the forthcoming LUXlife magazine, highlighting its growing international profile.

Celebrating the landmark, BMMC in a release on Saturday said, “for our team, the awards represent more than professional recognition. They celebrate the resilience of premature babies who fought for survival, the courage of families who entrusted the hospital with their newborns, and the commitment of doctors, nurses and support staff whose round-the-clock care has helped give many babies a second chance at life.

“Since opening its doors in November 2023, the specialist hospital has successfully cared for more than 161 premature babies, including infants born as early as 25 weeks of gestation and weighing as little as 520 grammes.

“The milestone reflects the centre’s growing expertise in managing some of the most complex neonatal cases in Nigeria.”

Sharing an experience of parents with preterm twins, the statement read, “Parents of a set of twins born at just 25 weeks’ gestation described BMMC as ‘nothing short of a lifeline’ during the babies’ 78-day stay in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“After the twins were transferred safely to the United Kingdom at 36 weeks with medical support arranged by Babies Matter Medical Centre, the parents said doctors in the UK confirmed that the babies had received exceptional care in Nigeria, noting that everything had been done correctly and that nothing more could have been done.”

Reacting to the awards, the Co-Founder of BMMC, Dr. Zainab Mudasiru, said the recognition reinforces the importance of timely specialist intervention for vulnerable newborns.

“At Babies Matter, every minute counts. We have seen babies born too early, too sick or too small go home simply because they received the right care within the first two hours after birth.

“These tiny survivors stand as living proof of what expert intervention, timely referral, and advanced neonatal care can achieve,” she said.

Dr. Mudasiru called on obstetricians, maternity hospitals, IVF clinics and surrogacy agencies to strengthen referral pathways for high-risk pregnancies, stressing that prompt access to specialist neonatal care can significantly improve survival and long-term health outcomes for premature babies.

“Delays in accessing proper neonatal support often lead to complications, disabilities, or death – outcomes that can be prevented with swift action.

“Obstetricians, IVF clinics, surrogacy agencies, and maternity hospitals should establish early referral pathways, and where possible, our neonatal team should be present,” she said.

The international recognition underscores Babies Matter Medical Centre’s commitment to advancing neonatal care in Nigeria and demonstrates that babies born too soon or too sick can receive world-class treatment close to home when timely referrals are matched with specialist expertise.

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