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Anambra teacher who flogged student to death surrenders

by Peter Anayo066

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The manhunt for the arrest of the principal suspect, a run-away teacher, Mrs. Dim Ebere, who flogged a 12 year old student to death at Adazi-Ani community, Anaocha local Government area, Anambra state, has yielded dividends as the suspect has finally surrendered herself to the police.

The surrender, it was gathered was sequel to sustained manhunt operations by the Anambra State Police Command’s Safe School Protection Squad, in collaboration with officers of the Neni Divisional Police Headquarters, and continuous engagement with stakeholders and community leaders in Adazi-Ani.

According to inside sources, the principal suspect voluntarily presented herself at the Neni Police Station, for investigation.

The 47-year-old suspect who is currently in Police custody, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, where the ongoing investigation will be concluded.

To this end, he disclosed that the Command commended the cooperation of the Adazi-Ani community, traditional institution, and other stakeholders whose support contributed to the suspect’s surrender.

“The family of the deceased and members of the public are hereby assured that the Command remains committed to ensuring that justice is served.

“The Command further urges members of the public to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and continue to provide useful information that will aid ongoing investigations and other policing efforts across the State,” he pleaded.

 

For a better society

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