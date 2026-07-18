July 18, 2026
Trending now

Man, 29, renounces cult membership, surrenders pistol to police

RMRDC launches international journal on raw materials research

FG pushes 30% Value Addition Bill to expand local raw materials processing

IPC boss gets new appointment at IFEX

Zobis Cable unveils N200bn industrial city plan in Anambra

FG mulls eradication of livestock contagious diseases by 2030

Okpameri nation distances self from APC’s internal crisis

Oyo abduction: IGP lauds synergy btw Police, other security agencies during rescue…

Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi 1st Edition Memorial lecture held in Lagos

Gov Sanwo-Olu, Adegbite OBE, Royal Fathers, eminent Nigerians honours Arch Osa-Oni at…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Zobis Cable unveils N200bn industrial city plan in Anambra

by Peter Anayo0157

Kasie Abone, Awka

Chairman of Zobis Cable Industries Ltd, Chief John Ezeobi, has presented plans for the establishment of the proposed industrial city to Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in a move aimed at accelerating industrialization and expanding the state’s manufacturing base.

The proposed industrial city, which will be sited across Okoti, Odekpe and Ogbaru communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area, is conceived as a world-class industrial and commercial hub that will accommodate over 15 major manufacturing and business facilities.

The project is expected to host cable manufacturing plants, copper production facilities, switchgear and PVC factories, research and development centres, residential quarters as well as integrated logistics infrastructure.

Speaking during the presentation at the Government House, Awka, Ezeobi said the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda by promoting local production, reducing dependence on imported products and creating sustainable employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

According to him, the industrial city is designed to strengthen the country’s manufacturing capacity, encourage local content development and position Anambra as one of West Africa’s leading industrial destinations.

He disclosed that the project will occupy about 94 hectares of land with a built-up area of more than 800,000 square metres and is projected to generate over 15,000 direct jobs in its first phase.

Construction of the industrial city, he added, is scheduled to run from May 2025 to December 2028.

Beyond manufacturing, Ezeobi noted that the development would serve as a centre for innovation, research, technology transfer and industrial collaboration, while complementing the Soludo administration’s vision of transforming Anambra into a prosperous and investor-friendly destination.

The presentation highlighted the growing confidence of private investors in Anambra State and reinforced the strategic partnership between the Soludo administration and the private sector in driving economic growth, infrastructure development and large-scale industrial investment.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

NIA moves to improve firms’ capacities, trains underwriters on NIIRA 2025, compulsory container insurance.

Kelvin Egerue

Nigerian listed companies paid N1.1trn dividends in 2024 – SEC

Peter Anayo

Revenue drive: Lagos moves to seize tax defaulters’ money directly from bank accounts, employers, creditors

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmatbetMatbetjojobetamgbahisİmajbetjojobetJojobetjojobetultrabetcasibomcasibomcasibomjojobetcasibom girişşanlıurfa konteynerBetpasbetcioİmajbetTipobetHoliganbetHoliganbetTipobetjojobet girişjojobetmeritkingjojobet girişbetcio