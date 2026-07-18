Zobis Cable unveils N200bn industrial city plan in Anambra

Kasie Abone, Awka

Chairman of Zobis Cable Industries Ltd, Chief John Ezeobi, has presented plans for the establishment of the proposed industrial city to Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in a move aimed at accelerating industrialization and expanding the state’s manufacturing base.

The proposed industrial city, which will be sited across Okoti, Odekpe and Ogbaru communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area, is conceived as a world-class industrial and commercial hub that will accommodate over 15 major manufacturing and business facilities.

The project is expected to host cable manufacturing plants, copper production facilities, switchgear and PVC factories, research and development centres, residential quarters as well as integrated logistics infrastructure.

Speaking during the presentation at the Government House, Awka, Ezeobi said the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda by promoting local production, reducing dependence on imported products and creating sustainable employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

According to him, the industrial city is designed to strengthen the country’s manufacturing capacity, encourage local content development and position Anambra as one of West Africa’s leading industrial destinations.

He disclosed that the project will occupy about 94 hectares of land with a built-up area of more than 800,000 square metres and is projected to generate over 15,000 direct jobs in its first phase.

Construction of the industrial city, he added, is scheduled to run from May 2025 to December 2028.

Beyond manufacturing, Ezeobi noted that the development would serve as a centre for innovation, research, technology transfer and industrial collaboration, while complementing the Soludo administration’s vision of transforming Anambra into a prosperous and investor-friendly destination.

The presentation highlighted the growing confidence of private investors in Anambra State and reinforced the strategic partnership between the Soludo administration and the private sector in driving economic growth, infrastructure development and large-scale industrial investment.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2