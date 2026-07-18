Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi 1st Edition Memorial lecture held in Lagos

L-r …CEO of Merit Healthcare Limited, Dr Lolu Ojo: President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy.Prof Lere Baale: Widow of late Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi.Lady Joan Atueyi: Chairman of the occasion, former Minister of Health; Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi: Managing Director, Rozec Pharmacy Limited.Pharm Regina Ezenwa: former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Pharm Ahmed Yakasai, and Ven Dr. Emmanuel Adekoya, during the 1st Edition of the Memorial Lecture, founder of Pharmnews, of late Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi held in Lagos 16/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

L-r… Executive Director.Pharmanews Limited, Dozie Ifeanyi Atueyi: first Child of late Sir Atueyi, Mrs Uche Dibor: An eminent legal practitioner, Barrister Wole Olufon: CEO of Merit Healthcare Limited, Dr Lolu Ojo: President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy.Prof Lere Baale: Widow of late Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi.Lady Joan Atueyi: Chairman of the occasion, former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi: Managing Director, Rozec Pharmacy Limited.Pharm Regina Ezenwa: former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Pharm Ahmed Yakasai: during the 1st Edition of the Memorial Lecture of the late Founder of Pharma News Limited. Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi was held in Lagos.

L-r… Former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Pharm. Ahmed Yakasai: Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science.Prof Kemi Odukoya: President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy.Prof Lere Baale: An Accomplished pharmacist. Healthcare leader: Pharm.Regina Ezenwa: An Acclimated Pharmacist. Healthcare entrepreneur.Dr Lolu Ojo, during the Memorial lecture of the founder of Pharmnews, late Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi.

L-r …CEO, SK Medicines Limited. Mr Mahesh Vasnani: former president, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Pharm. Ahmed Yakasai: an eminent legal practitioner.Barrister Wole Olufon.

L-r …Executive Director.Pharmanews Limited, Dozie Ifeanyi Atueyi: Advert Manager Pharmnews.Mr Peter Ogbonna received an award from the Chairman of the occasion, former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi.

President of Okija in-home club, Chief Titus Ewuzie (also known as Zaipo), with his wife, Mrs Oby Ewuzie.(Left).

L-r… Widow of late Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi.Lady Joan Atuenyi: CEO, Medicines Limited. Mr Mahesh Vasnani and Executive Director Pharmanews Limited, Dozie Ifeanyi Atueyi.

L-r …Wife of the late Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi.Lady Joan Atueyi CEO. Matrix Petro-Chemical Limited Engr.Dr John Erinne and his wife, Dr (Mrs) Ada Erinne.

L-r …Pharm(Sir) ike Onyechi; Prof Ijeoma Mendie; Pharm Anthony Oyawale.

From 7th left …President Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy.Prof Lere Baale: Widow of late Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi.Lady Joan Atueyi: former president of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Pharm Ahmed Yakasai and others pose with the Staff of Pharmnews during the 1st Edition of Memorial Lecture of late Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi held in Lagos 16/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

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