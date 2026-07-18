Rivers SSG charges tertiary institutions on standards for societal growth

Rivers SSG, Dr Dagogo Wokoma (Left) with Rector, Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Dr. MOSES Neebee.

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, has charged officers of tertiary institutions in the state to uphold the principles of educational development as a catalyst for societal growth.

Dr. Wokoma gave the charge during a courtesy visit on him by the Rector and principal officers of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic (CEAPOLY), Port Harcourt, in his office.

The SSG commended the efforts of the management of the polytechnic in ensuring quality education and expressed optimism that the institution would continue to grow and serve as a central hub for learning and development in the state.

He noted that education is a catalyst for development.

“I believe this institution will continue to grow and become a central place of learning and development.”

Earlier, the Rector of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Dr. Moses Neebee, intimated the projects initiated by the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, are ready for commissioning.

He maintained that the institution is accredited by the National Board of Technical Education and the Federal Ministry of Education, adding it is ready for greater impact in the educational sector, and thereby appealed for further support.

“We thank His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for fulfilling his promise in the polytechnic by ensuring the execution of projects and the welfare of staff”, he said.

For a better society

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