Police launch manhunt as teacher flogged pupil to death in Anambra

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a teacher alleged to have flogged a 12-year-old pupil to death at a school in Adazi-Ani, Anaocha Local Government Area, in a tragic incident that has sparked widespread concern over the safety of children in schools.

The Command said it has activated its Safe School Initiative operatives, led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Harrison Oruruo, to investigate the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of all those found culpable.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, officers attached to the Neni Divisional Headquarters responded swiftly after receiving a distress report on the evening of Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor while receiving medical attention.

Police said the body has been deposited in the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while photographs of the deceased were taken as part of ongoing investigations.

Preliminary findings, according to the Command, revealed visible marks of violence on different parts of the boy’s body, raising suspicions that the injuries may have resulted from severe corporal punishment allegedly inflicted by the teacher, who is currently at large.

The Police assured the bereaved family and the general public that a thorough, diligent and transparent investigation would be carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and ensure justice is served.

The Command also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting school children under the Anambra Safe School Initiative, stressing that acts capable of endangering the lives of pupils would not be tolerated.

It appealed to members of the public with credible information on the whereabouts of the fleeing suspect to report to the nearest police station or contact the Command through its emergency line to assist ongoing efforts to effect an arrest.

The tragic incident has renewed public debate over the use of corporal punishment in schools and the need for stricter safeguards to protect children from abuse and violence within learning environments.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2