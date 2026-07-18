Oyo abduction: IGP lauds synergy btw Police, other security agencies during rescue operation

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Olatunji Disu has received and commended the Special Intervention Squad SIS and the Intelligence Response Team IRT Police officers who worked tirelessly to rescue all 45 abducted school teachers, students and pupils in Oyo State who were freed recently through a combined intelligence-led operation by security agencies.

He spoke at the Helipad Lois Edet House Force Headquarters Abuja while receiving the gallant Police operatives directly involved in the search and rescue operation that led to the release of the abductees on Friday in Abuja.

The Police boss said he was particularly delighted that none of the abductees were harmed during the intelligence-driven operation that led to the rescue of the abductees in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He commended the Police officers, saying that through that operation that led to the rescue of the abductees, they have made the Police Force and the entire nation proud.

He said: “I got information from the commander about the role you played in the rescue efforts. May God reward you all. You went for the operation and you made us proud.”

He however expressed grief that one of the officers Sgt John Abena paid the supreme sacrifice in line of duty during the excercise.

The IGP commended the synergy existing between the Nigeria Police Force NPF and sister security agencies, saying that it is topnotch and needs to be sustained to address insecurity.

He added that security is everyone’s business, noting that “the situation we found ourselves now requires that everybody should come together to proffer a solution, if you see something, say something.”

Earlier, at the commencement of the event, prayers were offered by both the Force Chaplain and Force Imam for the peaceful repose of the soul of the gallant officer who paid the ultimate price during the rescue efforts to free the abductees.

For a better society

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