Okpebholo swears in Edo’s first physically challenged Permanent Secretary

Chris Akhabue, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Friday made history by swearing in Edo State’s first physically challenged Permanent Secretary, Mr Melody Omosah, alongside 19 others.

The landmark ceremony at the Festival Hall of the Government House in Benin City, also featured the inauguration of two commissioners and seven members of the Governing Council of the Edo State College of Health Sciences and Technology.

Describing the appointments as a product of a transparent and rigorous selection process, the Governor said only the best candidates emerged after a highly competitive exercise.

“Today is a special day for all of you who have reached the pinnacle of your civil service careers. About 250 officers sat for the examination. I met with 25 candidates, but only 20 were successful,” the governor said.

He said the appointments reflected his administration’s resolve to reward excellence rather than favouritism, adding that the Head of Service, Dr Anthony Okungbowa, had attested to the competence of the newly appointed permanent secretaries.

“I congratulate you on this achievement. The Head of Service told me he had interacted with the permanent secretaries and found them to be highly competent. That shows the process was based on merit,” Okpebholo said.

In a strong message against undue political influence, the governor warned the new permanent secretaries not to act on directives falsely attributed to him, insisting that due process must remain the hallmark of his administration.

“This administration believes in due process. Be careful not to act on claims that ‘the governor said so.’ Many statements are falsely attributed to me.

“If you are uncertain about any directive, seek clarification from me. Where that is not possible, channel your concerns through the Head of Service, who will bring them to my attention,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo also reassured members of the Igbo community and other ethnic groups of fair representation in his government, saying his administration would continue to provide equal opportunities without discrimination.

“I congratulate my Igbo brothers. There is no discrimination in Edo. We are building an inclusive government, and there will be more opportunities for all groups in due course,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated permanent secretaries, Omosah thanked the governor for the appointment and pledged unwavering commitment to delivering the administration’s policies and programmes.

“We are grateful to the governor for finding us worthy of this appointment. We will work closely with you, the Head of Service and our political leaders to ensure the successful implementation of your administration’s policies and programmes across the state,” Omosah said.

Also speaking after the ceremony, the first non-indigenous Commissioner in his cabinet, who was sworn-in as commissioner, Mr Martin Oli, said Governor Okpebholo’s appointments were driven by competence, integrity and capacity rather than ethnic or regional considerations.

“The governor does not consider tribe or place of origin when making appointments. His criteria are competence, integrity and capacity. Those are the qualities he looks for,” Oli said.

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