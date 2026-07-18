Okpameri nation distances self from APC’s internal crisis

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Okpameri Unity and Progressive Forum has said that its attention has been drawn to an article authored by one Mr. Dele Elempe, in which he made strenuous efforts to drag the entire Okpameri Nation into the internal crisis and power struggle currently rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a release issued to newsmen by Comrade Sanusi Aliu Egwifo, the National Coordinator, on Friday, the group said it is abundantly clear that the Okpameri Nation is greater than any political party.

According to it, Okpameri is neither a branch nor a department of the APC and should never be portrayed as being at the centre of the disagreements between those who have chosen to remain in the party and those who have exercised their constitutional right to seek political opportunities on other platforms.

The statement stated that if there is anyone who should bear responsibility for the situation confronting the APC in Okpameri land, it is the leadership of the party itself, not the Okpameri Nation.

They also submitted that at no time did the people of Okpameri ask the APC leadership to neglect and sideline its loyal members who, for years, traversed every community mobilising support and votes for the party in successive elections.

The group noted that despite their sacrifices and commitment, they have little or nothing tangible to point to as rewards for their loyalty.

Part of the statement reads: “It is a matter of public record that the Okpameri people have remained one of the most politically disadvantaged nationalities in Edo State.

“Whether in the area of political appointments, employment opportunities, infrastructure, or the provision of basic social amenities, successive APC administrations have failed to give the Okpameri people their fair share.

“If many of those who faithfully laboured for the APC have now come to the conclusion that they have been consistently marginalised and have decided to pursue their political aspirations elsewhere, how does that become the fault of the Okpameri Nation?

“We must ask a few fundamental questions. Was it the Okpameri Nation that instructed the APC leadership in Edo State to hand over party tickets to unpopular candidates in Akoko-Edo? Was it the Okpameri Nation that advised the party to ignore the wishes of its grassroots members? Was it the Okpameri Nation that created the internal divisions currently confronting the APC?”

The group therefore said that is unfair and intellectually dishonest to make poor political decisions, refuse to accept responsibility for them, and then attempt to shift the blame to an entire people

It further said that threatening the Okpameri people with political isolation simply because individuals have chosen to exercise their democratic rights is unacceptable.

They argued that democracy is built on freedom of association, freedom of choice, and respect for the will of the people, not intimidation or political blackmail.

Moreover, as the umbrella socio-political and cultural organisation of the Okpameri people, the Okpameri Unity and Progressive Forum respectfully advises Mr. Dele Elempe to leave the Okpameri Nation out of the APC’s internal disputes and focus instead on addressing the real issues confronting his party.

The group further stated that whenever reference is made to political developments involving Okpameri, there must be a clear distinction between the Okpameri Nation as a people and individual members of political parties who happen to be of Okpameri extraction.

They added that Okpameri Nation will continue to stand for justice, equity, fairness, and the constitutional right of every citizen to freely determine his or her political future without threats, intimidation, or coercion.

They also pointed out that no individual has the authority to speak as though the destiny of the Okpameri Nation is tied to the fortunes of any single political platform.

For a better society

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