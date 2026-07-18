NUJ Bayelsa greets ex-Chairman, John Angese on birthday celebration

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, has extended warm felicitations to its former chairman and former secretary of Zone F, Comrade John Angese, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as an outstanding media professional, an exemplary leader and one of the enduring pillars of the union.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman of the council, Comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, and the acting secretary, Comrade Aqua Akpuruku, the union lauded Angese’s immense contributions to the growth, stability and prestige of the NUJ in Bayelsa State and across the South-South geopolitical zone.

The council noted that Angie’s leadership as chairman of the Bayelsa State Council and meritorious service as secretary of NUJ Zone F were characterised by unwavering commitment to the ideals of journalism, relentless advocacy for press freedom, improved welfare for journalists and the promotion of professionalism unity and ethical standards within the union.

According to the statement, Angese’s remarkable dedication and selfless service have left an indelible mark on the history of the NUJ, earning him the admiration and respect of colleagues across the country.

The union further described him as a mentor, bridge-builder and statesman whose wealth of experience, wise counsel and exemplary leadership continue to inspire both the current leadership of the council and the younger generation of journalists striving to uphold the ethics of the profession.

“As you celebrate another year of a life devoted to the service of journalism and humanity, we join your family, friends and professional colleagues in thanking God for his faithfulness.

“We pray that He continues to bless you with sound health, divine wisdom, greater accomplishments and many more fruitful years in service to the journalism profession and the nation,” the statement read.

The Bayelsa NUJ council wished comrade Angese a memorable birthday celebration and expressed confidence that his enduring legacy of integrity, courage and service would continue to inspire generations of media practitioners.

For a better society

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