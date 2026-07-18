Man, 29, renounces cult membership, surrenders pistol to police

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Edo State Security Corps says a 29-year-old man has voluntarily renounced his membership of a cult group and surrendered a Beretta pistol to security authorities.

The Zonal Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, Joel Aidamebor, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Benin City on Friday.

Aidamebor said the development followed a security alert from the acting Chairman of Esan West Local Government Area, Blessing Ebhodaghe, who reported hearing suspicious noises from a school near his residence.

According to him, the chairman immediately alerted the security corps, which in turn contacted the police. Officers responded, arrested several young men and took them to the police station for questioning.

He said some of those arrested were later released after investigations.

Aidamebor added that Ebhodaghe subsequently met with the youths and advised them to stay away from cultism, armed robbery and other criminal activities.

Shortly after the meeting, one of the young men approached the chairman and expressed his intention to leave his cult group, Aidamebor said.

“The chairman immediately informed the Edo State Security Corps and the Divisional Police Officer. The young man then voluntarily surrendered a Beretta pistol in his possession,” he said.

Aidamebor said the suspect and the firearm were taken to Benin, where the pistol was formally handed over to the police.

He described the decision to renounce cultism as commendable and urged other cult members across the state to embrace lawful living by abandoning criminal groups.

The security commander also reiterated the Edo State Government’s commitment under Gov. Monday Okpebholo to tackling cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes.

Ebhodaghe confirmed the account and appealed to young people involved in cult activities to follow the same path by giving up crime and embracing a better future.

The 29-year-old, who identified himself as an aspiring musician, said he had no regrets about leaving the cult group.

He said he decided to renounce cultism after listening to Ebhodaghe’s message to residents on the dangers of cultism and other social vices during a recent visit to his community.

According to him, the chairman’s appeal made him reflect on his life and resolve to change. He said he informed a friend of his decision before surrendering the Beretta pistol to the authorities.

The young man said he chose not to sell or hand the firearm to anyone because he feared it could be used to commit crimes that might later be traced to him.

He also said Gov. Okpebholo encouraged him to use his experience to persuade other youths to abandon cultism. According to him, the governor also encouraged him after learning that he was pursuing a career in music.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2