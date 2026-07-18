IPC boss gets new appointment at IFEX

Kasie Abone, Awka

The Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, has been elected to the 2026–2029 Governing Council of the International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX), a development regarded as a significant boost to Nigeria’s voice in the global campaign for media freedom, freedom of expression and access to information.

Arogundade’s election was announced by the IPC in a statement issued on Friday, describing the appointment as an important milestone in the organisation’s sustained engagement with international efforts aimed at strengthening independent journalism and protecting civic space.

Arogundade will serve on the 13-member IFEX Council, the network’s highest governing body responsible for setting strategic priorities, providing institutional oversight and guiding the implementation of programmes over the next three years.

The newly constituted Council comprises representatives of leading media freedom organisations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean, reflecting IFEX’s commitment to inclusive global representation.

Reacting to his election, Arogundade expressed appreciation to members of the global network for the confidence reposed in him.

He said the appointment comes at a critical period when media freedom, digital rights and access to information are increasingly under pressure across many parts of the world.

“I am honoured by the confidence of IFEX members and grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Council. At a time when the ecosystems that sustain media freedom, digital rights and access to information are under increasing pressure, networks such as IFEX remain vital platforms for solidarity, knowledge exchange and collective action.

“I look forward to working with fellow Council members and supporting IFEX members worldwide in strengthening efforts that uphold freedom of expression, advance independent journalism and respond to shared challenges across Nigeria, Africa and the wider global media landscape,” he said.

According to IPC, Arogundade brings more than three decades of experience in journalism, media development, journalists’ safety, democratic governance and rights-based advocacy to the Council.

The Centre noted that his wealth of experience would strengthen IFEX’s strategic efforts in promoting freedom of expression, safeguarding media independence and advancing practical solutions to challenges confronting journalism and civic space globally.

As one of over 100 independent civil society organisations within the IFEX network, IPC has consistently championed ethical journalism, media professionalism, journalists’ safety, electoral integrity, digital rights and public access to information through research, advocacy, policy engagement and capacity-building initiatives.

The organisation said Arogundade’s election presents an opportunity for IPC to contribute more directly to shaping global strategies aimed at addressing emerging threats to press freedom, particularly within Nigeria and across the African continent.

Established in 1992, IFEX is a global network of independent civil society organisations committed to defending and promoting freedom of expression and access to information through advocacy, research, emergency assistance, policy engagement and international solidarity.

The network also serves on the Media Freedom Coalition’s Consultative Network and the Advisory Network of the Freedom Online Coalition, contributing to international policy discussions on media freedom, digital rights and the protection of civic space.

IPC congratulated the newly elected Council members and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Council’s efforts to strengthen global advocacy for freedom of expression and the protection of independent journalism.

For a better society

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