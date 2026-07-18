Gov Sanwo-Olu, Adegbite OBE, Royal Fathers, eminent Nigerians honours Arch Osa-Oni at 70th birthday celebration

Archbishop John Adebayo Alagbala Osa-Oni cutting his 70th birthday cake with his wife, Rev Mrs Enitan, representative of the Lagos State Governor, Rt Rev Bukola Adeleke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Religion Affairs, and Mr Nosa Igbinedion, representing the former governor of Edo State, Chief Dr Lucky Igbinedion…Photo: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

A significant celebration marking Archbishop John Adebayo Alagbala Osa-Oni’s 70th birthday commenced on Sunday, July 12, 2026, with an evening of praise featuring Pastor Aity Inyang, Bishop Praise Machine, Dare Justified, Funmi Smart, and D’Majestics, including the church choir.

The Thanksgiving celebration service on Monday, July 13, 2026, drew prominent Nigerians, including church leaders from various denominations, industrialists, royal fathers, politicians, and others to the occasion.

Notable presence included the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, represented by Rt. Rev. Bukola Adeleke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Christian Religion Affairs, and Lagos State CAN Chairman and Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Bishop Prof. Stephen Adegbite, as well as former Edo State Governor, Chief Dr. Lucky Igbinedion, represented by Mr. Nosa Igbinedion.

In a brief exhortation, Rev. Lanre Adenekan, President of The Pastor Lanre Adenekan Center for Eduspiration (The PLACE), described the current state of the church as having lost glory that must be restored, emphasizing that God desires this restoration.

He noted that the older generation has benefited the most in Nigeria’s progress and spiritual growth, yet no generation has been more wasteful.

With a scientific illustration, Rev. Adenekan pointed out that the church was vibrant with full color in the late 70s to mid-80s but lamented that under the current generation’s watch, the church has grown in size but diluted in colour.

He urged the older generation to rise to the challenge and work towards restoring the lost glory.

In a goodwill message delivered on his behalf, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, described Archbishop John Adebayo Alagbala Osa-Oni’s life as a testament to God’s faithfulness and enduring impact on humanity, congratulating him on his milestones and noting that his life exemplifies faith, integrity, and commitment to advancing God’s Kingdom.

The Governor stated that, true greatness is measured not only by infrastructure but also by the values that shape its people. Emphasizing that, Bishop Osa-Oni has dedicated his life to this noble vocation, and Lagos State is appreciative of his contributions to peace, unity, and nation-building.

“Indeed, your greatest testimony remains untainted – it has been documented through a lifetime of exemplary character and faithful service”, Gov Sanwo-Olu stated.

He expressed gratitude for his prayers, unwavering support for peaceful coexistence, and contributions to the spiritual and moral development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

Bishop Prof Stephen Adegbite, the Lagos State CAN Chairman and Executive Secretary of NCPC, also the Chaplain of the Aso Rock Chapel, on behalf of the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the First Lady, Sen Oluremi Tinubu, and the Lagos State Christian community, said Nigerian Christians are proud of Archbishop John Osa-Oni’s consistency, determination, peace, and continuous prayers for the peace of this great country.

He stressed the support expected from religious leaders instead of tearing down the government from the pulpits.

Adegbite recalled the good news of teachers and all the students kidnapped in Oyo State but are now released without paying ransom, he said, God fixed it and proves there’s nothing He cannot fix, which also call for celebration.

He wished Archbishop Osa-Oni and his wife, Rev Mrs Enitan Osa-Oni, who will also be 70 years old soon, many years of longevity, divine strength, and wisdom to finish strong.

HRM, Oba Olu Ogbe II, the Olu Awure of Usen, Edo State, on behalf of sons and daughters of Usen Kingdom at home and in the diaspora, proudly acknowledged and appreciated Archbishop John Osa-Oni as a true son of Usen Kingdom, a covenant child of God, and a devoted servant of God with abundant grace of God upon his life.

He stressed that, with God’s help, he has impacted and contributed to the kingdom’s development, and for many years now, he has taken it upon himself to come to Usen kingdom twice every year to conduct free medical outreach, carrying out major and minor treatment on every kind of ailment for the people with free medication, including eye surgery, and general operations that cost millions of naira.

Oba Olu Ogbe II advised the younger generation of ministers to emulate the older generation in the ministry: “It is not about fame, popularity, and having a church or a ministry with money, and living an ostentatious lifestyle of buying private jets, and acquiring possessions without genuine compassion towards people and the society.

Hon Monsuru Oluyede Bello (OBE), a candidate for the Federal House of Representatives, Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 2, also congratulated Archbishop John Osa-Oni on his platinum celebration and described him as “a reliable and respected spiritual father. A man of honour and a true community leader, who has contributed significantly to the growth and development of this environment”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2