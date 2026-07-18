Gov Diri mourns renowned ex-Minister, Isoun

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed sadness over the passing of Nigeria’s former Minister of Science and Technology between 2000 and 2007, Prof. Turner Timinepre Isoun.

Governor Diri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, on Friday, said the late professor of veterinary medicine was an academic colossus whose contributions to scholarship and national development were outstanding and immeasurable.

Describing his death as a huge loss to the country, the state and the Ijaw nation, the Bayelsa governor recalled his pioneering role as the first vice chancellor of the then University of Science and Technology (now Rivers State University), Port Harcourt, in the old Rivers State.

He said Isoun laid the solid foundations for the country’s first university of science and technology and went on to engender an ICT revolution in the country during his tenure as a federal minister.

He stated that the Odi-born scientist would be greatly missed for his candour, wise counsel and commitment to Ijaw socio-cultural values.

Governor Diri extended the condolences of the government of Bayelsa State to his family and community, urging them to take solace in the late elder statesman’s invaluable contributions to national development.

Isoun, who served as minister of science and technology during the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, had been acknowledged as a driving force behind the country’s space and ICT revolution.

He spearheaded the establishment of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) just as he was instrumental in the creation of Galaxy Backbone Plc, an ICT government company tasked with harmonising communication networks and building a robust national broadband backbone.

Under his guidance, Nigeria also recorded major advancements in space technology, including the launch of the country’s first satellites, such as NigeriaSat-1 and Nigcomsat 1R.

The culture icon, who served as chairman of the Ijaw National Congress (central zone), equally played a pivotal role in the creation of Bayelsa State out of the old Rivers State in 1996.

For a better society

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