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Fubara mourns Amaechi’s mother, says her death irreparable loss

by Peter Anayo0139

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commiserated with former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, over the death of his mother, Dame Ezinne Mary Amaechi.

In a condolence message issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Onwuka Nzeshi, on behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, Governor Fubara described the passing of the matriarch as an “irreparable loss” not only to the Amaechi family but also to the Catholic congregation, Ubima community in Ikwerre Local Government Area, and the state at large.

The Governor acknowledged the profound grief that comes with the loss of a mother, but urged the family to find comfort in the exemplary life lived by the deceased and the legacies she left behind.

“The loss of a mother is a deeply painful experience. However, I urge the family to take solace in the good life Mama lived and the enduring legacies she left behind,” Governor Fubara said.

He noted that Dame Amaechi played a vital role in shaping the character and values of her children and her community.

“She played a vital role in shaping the character and values of her family and the community at large,” the Governor stated.

Governor Fubara prayed to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and to grant the soul of the departed peaceful rest.

Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi, mother of the former Rivers Governor and former Minister of Transportation, passed on recently. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

 

For a better society

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