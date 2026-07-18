FG to modernise veterinary certification processes

Njemanze Emmanuel G. C.

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) has reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging digital technologies to modernise veterinary certification processes, strengthen regulatory governance and improve service delivery across Nigeria’s livestock sector.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, made this known on Thursday, 16th July 2026, during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting with representatives of Digital Integration Technologies, Directors, and Heads of Departments of the Ministry in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, the Permanent Secretary stated that the Ministry is committed to integrating digital technologies into its Veterinary Electronic Certification Platform to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the administration of veterinary certification services.

She explained that the Electronic Veterinary Certification Platform is a key component of the Ministry’s digital transformation agenda and is designed to automate the issuance, verification, validation, and management of import and export certificates for animals, animal products, and related commodities.

According to her, the platform will significantly strengthen veterinary governance, improve regulatory service delivery, and enhance Nigeria’s compliance with international Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards governing global trade in animals and animal products.

Dr. Akujobi noted that, successful implementation of the platform would improve efficiency, transparency, traceability, accountability, and inter-agency collaboration while reducing manual processes, shortening permit processing timelines, and boosting stakeholders’ confidence in the Ministry’s regulatory services.

She added that the initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader efforts to strengthen the livestock sector through digital innovation, institutional reforms, and improved public service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary further explained that the Electronic Certification Platform is designed to modernise the issuance, management, and verification of livestock-related certificates, facilitate domestic and international trade, and promote a secure, reliable, and globally compliant certification system.

She observed that, the platform is expected to reduce processing time, minimise paperwork, improve data integrity, and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to meet international veterinary certification requirements and global market standards.

Dr. Akujobi reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to driving innovation, enhancing service delivery, and building a modern, competitive, and technology-driven livestock sector that supports food security, economic growth, job creation, and increased market access.

Speaking earlier, in his welcome speech, the Director of Quality Assurance and Certification, Dr. Nurallah, said that the engagement was organised to familiarise Directors and Heads of Departments with the platform’s features, functionalities, and expected benefits while providing an opportunity for technical input from all relevant departments.

He explained that , the exercise would help identify gaps in the existing certification process, recommend practical improvements, and ensure that the platform complies with Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, relevant legislation, international veterinary certification standards, animal health requirements, food safety protocols, and international trade obligations.

Dr. Nurallah further disclosed that, the Ministry would develop a comprehensive implementation roadmap covering system validation, user acceptance testing, capacity building, phased deployment, and nationwide rollout to ensure the successful operationalisation of the platform.

During the engagement, officials of the Ministry and representatives of Digital Integration Technologies deliberated on the platform’s architecture, implementation strategy, integration with existing government digital systems, and the expected benefits to livestock producers, processors, exporters, regulatory agencies, and other industry stakeholders.

Earlier, the Team Lead of Digital Integration Technologies, Mr. Mohammed El-Zakir, said the engagement was aimed at presenting the Ministry’s Electronic Veterinary Certification Platform as part of ongoing efforts to modernise veterinary certification through digital technologies and improve public service delivery.

In his presentation, Mr. Mohammed El-Zakir highlighted key features of the platform, including user registration, online application and submission, inspection workflows, payment processing, application tracking, and digital verification.

He assured the Ministry that the platform aligns with internationally accepted veterinary certification standards and global best practices.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2