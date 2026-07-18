July 18, 2026
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ECOWAS launches construction of Autonomous Water Points in the Gambia, Sierra-Leone

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ECOWAS launches construction of Autonomous Water Points in the Gambia, Sierra-Leone

by Peter Anayo0141

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

 

Within five days, the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Water Resources Management Centre (WRMC), officially launched the construction works of solar-powered Autonomous Water Points (AWPs) in two Member States: on Friday, July 10, 2026 in Busura, about 50 kilometers from Banjul, The Gambia, and on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 in Ginger Hall, a suburb of Freetown, Sierra Leone.

These ceremonies are part of the Special Project “Improving Access to Safe Drinking Water for Vulnerable Populations in ECOWAS Member States.” In Sierra Leone, the launch followed the official handover of sites to contractors on June 16, 2026.

The ceremonies were attended by senior ECOWAS officials and government representatives of both beneficiary countries.

In The Gambia, the event was graced by H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, alongside the Commissioner for Internal Services and the Minister of Fisheries, Water Resources, and Parliamentary Affairs.

In Sierra Leone, the President of the Commission was represented by his Chief of Staff, joined by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation. ECOWAS Resident Representatives, Heads of National Offices, the WRMC Director, local authorities, and beneficiary communi-ties also participated.

 

For a better society

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