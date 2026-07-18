Boys’ Brigade invests Gov Okpebholo as Grand Patron

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Boys’ Brigade of Nigeria, Edo State Council, on Friday invested Governor Monday Okpebholo as its Grand Patron and appealed for government support to expand its youth development programmes across the state.

The investiture ceremony, held at the Government House in Benin City, was led by the State President of the Boy’s Brigade, Dr Bibowe Braie, who praised the governor’s leadership and described his administration as people-centred.

Braie said the organisation had observed positive developments under the Okpebholo administration, particularly the enactment of anti-cultism and anti-kidnapping laws, which he said had strengthened public safety in the state.

He also commended the governor for restoring salary payments to staff of the Edo State College of Education that had been suspended by the previous administration, saying the move had improved workers’ welfare.

“You have saved many lives through these actions, and they deserve commendation,” Braie said.

He appealed to the governor to support the organisation by allocating land for its activities, providing a monthly subvention, and donating a 32-seater bus to enhance its operations.

Braie also praised ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Ramat Park flyover and the Sapele Road reconstruction, describing them as visible evidence of development in Edo State.

Responding, Okpebholo thanked the Boy’s Brigade for the honor, saying he was pleased to be associated with an organisation committed to promoting discipline, leadership, and moral values among young people.

The governor said he was inspired by the history of the Boy’s Brigade, noting that its founding by a schoolteacher underscored the critical role educators play in shaping society.

“I am honored by this recognition and impressed by the caliber of people gathered here today,” Okpebholo said.

“I have great respect for teachers, especially Sunday school teachers, because they serve as grassroots mentors who help mold the character of young people.”

He directed the organisation to submit its requests formally to the state government, assuring members that they would receive due consideration.

“Write to me officially so the government can process your requests. We will begin looking at the issue of land, and I will also support your organisation personally in whatever way I can,” the governor said.

The Boys’ Brigade said it looked forward to partnering with the Edo State Government to advance youth development and contribute to building a safer and more prosperous state.

For a better society

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