ASMATA PG asks market excos to disregard sack order

Phil Okose, Onitsha

As palpable fear allegedly gripped executives of four markets in Onitsha South Local Government Area, Anambra State, following an order to vacate their markets by a group that says it has taken over their leadership.

The President of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, has charged the executives to disregard such an order.

The ASMATA PG who said such a threat order has not come to his table, pleaded with the concerned four market executives to come to ASMATA Secretariat and lodge the complaint for necessary action adding that the group has no power to issue such threats.

“We will not hesitate to take necessary action if the report comes to ASMATA office located along Modebe avenue and the identity of all those who gave the order will be exposed as saboteurs to the state government because the markets have been peaceful since Governor Chukwuma Soludo came on board as governor of the state,” he disclosed.

The group had stormed the four markets, which include Iweka Electronics, Ozomagana Building Materials, Provision Ochanja and Ezemekwe Building Materials, at about 3pm on Thursday and gave the order.

Accompanied by a town crier, the leader, who was simply identified as Mgbiligba and flanked by one Kapiaya Ukwu, reiterated that, the group would have its meeting in the morning to perfect the take over and how to pilot the affairs of the traders.

The group warned the four market executives that it would be at their own peril if seen parading themselves as executives of their markets having been sacked from office.

In a swift reaction, a trader at Modebe Estate Shopping plaza, Kenneth Okafor, expressed surprise at the ugly development, stating that names of those said to have stormed the markets were men of questionable characters.

He disclosed that, “One of them, Mgbiligba, was the one tortured by an agency of the state government called Special Anti-Touting Squad ( SASA), led by Monday Nwokoye, over activities relating to touting.

“What power has the group to order four market executives to immediately resign from their appointments or blame themselves for what will befall them if they fail to cooperate by obeying the order,” he queried.

He urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to, as a matter of urgency, ensure that such characters are not allowed to penetrate the markets, stating that they have no powers to issue such an order.

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