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Why I’m interested in politics, governance- Yobo

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Politics

Why I’m interested in politics, governance- Yobo

by Peter Anayo093

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The former Super Eagles skipper has hinted at a possible jump into governance after being spotted repeatedly at major commissioning events across the Federal Capital Territory.

When asked if his appearances signaled ambitions for public office, the ex-international player chose his words carefully.

“You can never truly tell what will happen; the future is always in God’s hands,” Yobo said. “As for whether I will join politics, you can never say never.”

The football legend, who once led Nigeria on the world stage, said leadership is not new ground for him.

“I am a sports person, but of course, I have lived most of my life abroad, served as the captain of the Nigerian national team and held leadership roles before,” he noted.

According to Yobo, his curiosity about government comes from seeing firsthand how decisions at the top, filter down to ordinary people.

“I am naturally interested because politics and governance shape our daily lives. You just never know what the future holds. When the time is right, God will decide,” he added.

For now, the retired defender says his focus is on celebrating progress in the capital. He’s been attending the wave of project unveilings in the FCT and credits the ongoing urban renewal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, whom he described as his former governor.

Yobo said being present is about standing with millions of Nigerians watching the city’s structural revamp unfold. He argued that anyone familiar with Abuja before this administration would acknowledge the dramatic shift, and urged those in charge to keep pushing forward.

With the FCT undergoing a sweeping administrative and infrastructural overhaul, Yobo’s comments have set off fresh debate. Sports commentators and political observers alike now see the ex-captain’s possible foray into politics as an unpredictable factor that could shake up coming election cycles.

 

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