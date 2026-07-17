Tinubu’s economic reforms key to Nigeria’s sustainable growth — APC chieftain

Chris Akhabue, Edo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, Engr. Happy Ezewele has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies will drive sustainable socio-economic development across Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in his office in Uromi on Saturday, Ezewele noted that the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, though challenging, are necessary steps toward long-term national prosperity.

He also commended the peaceful conduct and impressive voter turnout in the Edo State local government elections, describing it as a strong endorsement of the ruling party’s leadership in the state.

“The massive turnout of voters is a clear indication that Edo people appreciate the good work of Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo,” he said. “It also reinforces our confidence that the target of delivering 2.5 million votes in support of President Tinubu’s re-election is achievable, given the unity and coordination within the APC.”

Ezewele urged the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors across the state’s 18 councils to prioritize the welfare of the people in their administration.

Highlighting the leadership qualities of the incoming chairman of Esan North East Local Government, Hon. Saturday Iyioha, he expressed optimism that the council would witness people-oriented governance.

“His track record shows a commitment to the people, and I am confident he will deliver the dividends of democracy effectively,” Ezewele stated.

On national policy, the APC stalwart described President Tinubu as a bold and courageous leader willing to implement difficult but necessary reforms.

“Some of these policies may appear tough, but they are the foundation for sustainable development. They are the kind of decisions previous administrations avoided, yet they are critical to achieving long-term economic stability,” he added.

He called on Nigerians to support the administration, stressing that collective backing is essential for the success of ongoing reforms.

Ezewele further praised Governor Okpebholo’s governance style, noting that his people-centered approach is already attracting investments and driving infrastructural development across Edo State’s three senatorial districts.

He cited ongoing improvements in the education and health sectors, as well as intensified efforts to combat insecurity, including kidnapping, banditry, and cultism.

“As stakeholders in the Edo project, we must continue to support the governor to sustain the progress recorded so far,” he said. “His leadership has brought renewed hope and visible development to the state.”

Ezewele concluded by urging residents to remain committed to supporting both the state and federal governments in their efforts to deliver sustainable growth and improved living standards.

For a better society

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