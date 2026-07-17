Tinubu unveils Abuja City Walk, says FCT repositioned for worldwide centre

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria’s doors are wide open to capital inflow, both at home and abroad, as he inaugurated the Sales Office and Experience Centre for the massive Abuja City Walk project on Thursday, calling it a flagship win for the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Represented by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said the unveiling was more than bricks and mortar. It was, in his words, “a portal to a multi-billion-dollar tomorrow” designed to reposition the Federal Capital Territory as a worldwide center for business, creativity and 21st-century city life.

“It is with deep pride and optimism that I welcome you all to the official launch of the sales office and experience centre for the landmark Abuja City Walk project development,” the President stated.

“Today, we are not just opening a building; we are unveiling the window to a multi-billion-dollar future. We are presenting a tangible manifestation of our Renewed Hope Agenda, sculpted in concrete, innovation and unwavering determination.”

Tinubu recalled that his government came in promising an economic overhaul and better infrastructure, and said this project proves that the pledge is being delivered.

Set along the Abuja Airport Expressway, Abuja City Walk ranks among the biggest privately-driven investments the country has ever seen. The President said it will serve as Nigeria’s prime entry point to global trade and tourism.

While inspired by globally acclaimed developments such as Dubai City Walk, the President said the project had been adapted to Nigeria’s unique environment and aspirations.The design borrows from international success stories, but has been retooled to fit local climate, culture and ambitions.

“This experience centre stands as proof that our administration does not just make promises; we execute them with determination,” he said.

Tinubu stressed that lasting growth depends on government working hand-in-hand with private enterprise, and described Abuja City Walk as a textbook example of that model.

He announced that the corridor will be granted Free Trade Zone status. That move, he said, will cut red tape and spur cross-border trade, medical tourism, luxury shopping and high-end hospitality.

To investors, his message was direct: “Let me reassure both domestic and international investors: Nigeria is open for business, and your investments are safe. Our legal, physical and financial frameworks are continuously being optimised to protect capital, guarantee returns and eliminate unnecessary administrative bottlenecks.”

The President praised FCT Barr. Nyesom Wike for breathing life back into the Abuja Technology Village axis. For two decades, Tinubu noted, the area sat idle. “Now, through tighter land management and cutting out bureaucratic delays, it has become a live construction site.”

He said the era of land hoarding and abandoned projects in Abuja is over, and that land must now drive development, not speculation.

Tinubu urged the FCT Administration and developers, Master International Links, to move quickly from launch to actual building on site.

Beyond luxury homes, five-star hotels and office towers, he said the development will generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs for engineers, skilled workers, professionals and young Nigerians, while boosting supply chains across the FCT and nearby states.

He described Nigeria’s young population as a core advantage and told investors to tap into that energy.

“This experience centre is an invitation to be a part of Nigeria’s future. It is a physical declaration that we possess the courage to conceive big dreams and the discipline to bring them to life,” he said before cutting the ribbon.

Earlier, Wike said the project fits Tinubu’s push to pull in investment. He traced its origin to talks with partners introduced by CBN Deputy Governor Emem Usoro.

Wike admitted he was doubtful at first after years of empty proposals, but changed his mind when the developers showed seriousness and allowed immediate site inspections.

He revealed the 250-hectare land was originally set aside for Abuja Technology Village more than 30 years ago, but was later taken over by land grabbers and fake claims until the FCT stepped in.

“I put my foot down and said this is government property and I must drive this development to come to the FCT,” Wike said.

To speed things up, he chaired the implementation committee himself. Government, he added, delivered approvals in days, built access roads through CGC Nigeria Limited, and aligned agencies to fast-track work.

“The whole essence of government is to provide an enabling environment for investors to come in and develop. There are a lot of jobs that will be created here,” Wike said.

He also issued a warning, saying if deadlines are. it meant the land would go back to the government. “I’m not interested in theories and theories, I’m interested in keeping to our agreement in terms of what we have said. If the timelines are not met, we’ll take back our land,” he declared.

In his remarks, Dr. Kassim Gidado, Executive Director of Link Developments Master, City Walk, called the Experience Centre a key step in bringing the Abuja City Walk vision to life.

He said visitors will get a full preview through scale models, interactive digital screens and furnished sample apartments.

The master plan outlines a “city within a city” on 250 hectares. Planned features include a Google Tech Village, a Knowledge Park with two universities, hospitals, City Walk malls, five-star hotels, exhibition halls, residential neighborhoods, parks, police and fire stations, places of worship, and what is expected to be West Africa’s biggest indoor multipurpose arena.

Gidado said the goal is a modern, climate-smart, pedestrian-friendly mixed-use district where innovation, business, culture and community meet, and where Abuja can stand as a top destination for global investors and sustainable urban growth.

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