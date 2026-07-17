Shape 2027 elections through active participation, Reps tell youths

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on Nigerian youths to take centre stage in shaping the nation’s democratic future by actively participating in the 2027 general elections, stressing that the quality of Nigeria’s democracy will largely depend on the choices, conduct and civic engagement of young people.

The appeal was made on Thursday at the Youth Town Hall, one of the flagship events of the 2026 National Assembly Open Week held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The forum brought together lawmakers, senior government officials, development partners, youth leaders, civil society organisations and students to deliberate on expanding youth participation in governance, democratic accountability and nation-building.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, the House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, said the 10th House had deliberately placed youth development, inclusion and leadership at the heart of its legislative agenda.

He noted that the Youth Town Hall had evolved beyond a dialogue platform into an institutional mechanism through which young Nigerians contribute directly to national policymaking and legislative reforms.

According to him, several proposals currently being considered as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process and other key national policies originated from recommendations made by participants during previous editions of the Youth Town Hall.

“Many of the ideas now reflected in the ongoing constitutional amendment proposals and other national policies were shaped by contributions made during previous editions of this Town Hall. Your voices have influenced outcomes, and that is precisely why this platform remains relevant,” Ihonvbere stated.

The Majority Leader highlighted a number of youth-focused legislative initiatives already undertaken by the House, including the passage of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Reform Bill, the proposed Nigerian Youth Welfare Scheme Fund Bill sponsored by Speaker Abbas, and the constitutional amendment bill seeking to reduce the minimum age for governorship candidates from 35 to 30 years.

He also pointed to landmark reforms in education financing, taxation, electricity, cybersecurity and the digital economy, describing them as strategic interventions designed to create more opportunities for innovation, employment and economic empowerment for young Nigerians.

With political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections already gaining momentum, Ihonvbere described young people as Nigeria’s largest voting bloc and the most influential force in determining the credibility and direction of the country’s democracy.

“The quality of our elections and the future of our democracy will, to a large extent, be determined by the choices, conduct and active involvement of young Nigerians,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to ensuring that young Nigerians become active partners in governance rather than passive beneficiaries of government policies.

The Speaker explained that the House had intentionally pursued legislation aimed at expanding access to quality education, strengthening digital literacy, promoting entrepreneurship, encouraging innovation and modernising institutions capable of creating sustainable employment opportunities for millions of Nigerian youths.

Delivering his goodwill message, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, applauded the National Assembly for institutionalising the Youth Town Hall, describing it as a landmark initiative that has opened the legislature to meaningful youth engagement.

He observed that previous administrations had inadvertently created a disconnect between young people and public institutions but said the current administration was deliberately reversing the trend by promoting inclusive governance and sustained dialogue.

“It is very important that young Nigerians are given the space to speak, ask questions, share ideas and take part in decisions that affect their future,” the minister said.

Olawande disclosed that the Ministry of Youth Development has created several platforms to facilitate direct interaction between government and young citizens while implementing programmes focused on entrepreneurship, digital skills development, vocational training and access to affordable financing.

He listed the Nigerian Youth Academy, digital skills initiatives, youth enterprise support programmes and the proposed Youth Green Fund among key interventions aimed at equipping Nigerian youths for opportunities in the rapidly expanding digital and green economies.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu, challenged young Nigerians to embrace innovation, technology and artificial intelligence as catalysts for national development and global competitiveness.

Halilu argued that innovation, rather than natural resource endowment, would determine the future prosperity of nations, revealing that NASENI’s Innovate Nigeria programme is providing grants of up to ₦250 million to support innovators, inventors and technology-driven enterprises.

He urged young people to continually upgrade their knowledge and skills while developing innovative solutions capable of addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

On its part, Yiaga Africa urged Nigerian youths to move beyond discussions and translate their passion into sustained civic engagement before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, a representative encouraged eligible young Nigerians to register to vote, participate actively in elections, reject misinformation, violence and hate speech, and hold elected officials accountable based on issues, performance and integrity rather than personalities or ethnic sentiments.

Yiaga Africa, which supports the Youth Town Hall under the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria Programme, also commended the National Assembly for promoting transparency, openness and citizen participation through the annual National Assembly Open Week.

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