Senate ignores sexual allegation protest, confirms Prof Fasina as Ambassador

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Prof Abayomi Sunday Fasina as a Non-Career Ambassador/High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, rejecting calls to suspend his confirmation over allegations that lawmakers said had neither been proven nor resulted in any criminal conviction.

The confirmation followed a spirited debate during plenary, with senators sharply divided over whether allegations alone should prevent a presidential nominee from being confirmed.

Presenting the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Bello (Niger North), represented by Senator Lalong, said the panel had thoroughly screened the nominee and considered petitions submitted both in support of and against his nomination.

According to the committee, investigations conducted by relevant authorities had cleared the nominee of sexual harassment allegations.

“The accusation against Professor Fasina was investigated by competent authorities, including the university governing council and the Nigerian Police, and they both found the allegations to be false,” the committee stated in its report.

The committee further informed the Senate that no court judgment or documentary evidence establishing any wrongdoing by the nominee was presented during the screening exercise.

However, the confirmation process was briefly stalled when Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Ekiti North) raised concerns over allegations involving the nominee, noting that the matter was well known in his constituency, where the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, is located.

“The woman approached me and told me what happened. The woman did not get justice,” Fasuyi told the Senate.

He urged the upper chamber to suspend consideration of the nomination and allow further investigation by the Committee on Rules and Business, suggesting that the petitioner be invited to appear before lawmakers.

Deputy senate president, Senator Jibril Barau argued that, by convention, nominees should enjoy the support of senators from their state of origin, noting that the Senate Leader, who represents Lagos State—the nominee’s home state—was absent from the chamber.

The objections, however, drew immediate responses from several senators, who insisted that the Senate must be guided by the Constitution and its Standing Rules rather than unsubstantiated allegations.

Leading the defence of the committee’s recommendation, Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno cited Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the presumption of innocence.

“A man is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved. We cannot halt our constitutional responsibility simply because of allegations,” Monguno said.

He also referred to Order 52(5) of the Senate Standing Rules on matters that are sub judice, warning lawmakers against discussing issues capable of prejudicing judicial proceedings.

Senator Abdul Ningi also urged colleagues to respect the work of the committee system, arguing that the Senate should not disregard the findings of its own committee.

“This is a parliament with a committee system. The matter was referred to committee and they have come up with a report,” Ningi said.

“We must not destroy somebody’s career, a professor of note, because there was an allegation that has not been proven up till now. If anybody has issues, go to court.”

Ningi also questioned why the senator raising objections had not encouraged the petitioner to appear before the committee during the screening process.

“Why didn’t you tell the woman to come to the committee? You even signed the report calling the nominee articulate and wonderful,” he added.

Presiding over the session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio cautioned senators against delving into details of matters already before competent authorities.

“We must not descend into the arena. There is no need to go into details on DSP matters on the floor,” Akpabio said.

Following further clarifications that Professor Fashino is from Lagos State and that no senator from the state had objected to his nomination, Senator Fasuyi withdrew his objection.

“There is no senator from Lagos that is objecting to his nomination. I therefore withdraw my submission,” he said.

The Senate thereafter resolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report clause by clause before returning to plenary for final approval.

Putting the recommendation to a voice vote, Akpabio asked: “Senators, approve the nomination of Professor Abayomi Sande Fashino for appointment as Non-Career Ambassador/High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”

After the chamber responded overwhelmingly in support, he declared:

“Accordingly, the nomination of Professor Abayomi Sande Fashino is hereby confirmed as Non-Career Ambassador/High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The confirmation underscores the Senate’s position that allegations without judicial proof cannot be used to deny a nominee confirmation, while reaffirming the chamber’s reliance on committee reports, constitutional safeguards and the principle of presumption of innocence in carrying out its confirmation responsibilities.

Professor Fasina is expected to receive his diplomatic posting from the Presidency in due course.

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