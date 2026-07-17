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Politics

Osun Guber: APC flags off campaign as Oyebamiji pledges not to display nepotism

by Peter Anayo0150

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the August 15, 2026, Osun State election, Bola Oyebamiji, has pledged to run an inclusive administration devoid of nepotism if elected governor.

Oyebamiji made the promise on Thursday while officially flagging off his governorship campaign in Ile-Ife, assuring residents that every part of the state would benefit fairly from government projects and appointments under his administration.

According to him, his government would ensure the equitable distribution of state resources and would not discriminate against any community.

He said, “We will not display nepotism; we will ensure even distribution of state resources across towns. We won’t deceive you. I am assuring our civil servants of regular training and retraining both at home and abroad.

“We won’t deceive you like the present government that employed 80% of the indigenous people of a particular town into the teaching service. Our hospitals are in shambles without workers. Our administration will encourage health workers to return home to work.

“I invest in farming. We will give farmers hybrid seeds that will increase output, our agriculture policy will encourage workers to embrace farming and turn Osun around through farming. Transport unions are our partners. We will assist your union to enhance your work to benefit your members and motorists.”

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi urged political parties and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully before, during, and after the August 15 governorship election, warning against any form of violence.

The monarch, who received the APC campaign train led by its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, at his palace in Ile-Ife, appealed to politicians to place the interest of Osun State above partisan considerations.

He said, “There should be no bloodshed in Osun. Politics should be conducted peacefully and smoothly. I beg you with my crown: on election day, vote peacefully. We do not want bloodshed. Osun people are known for their virtues; let us set a good example. Let everything be peaceful. I do not want anyone carrying guns. I have said my own. The state is greater than any one of us. Politics will come and go, but Osun will remain.”

 

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