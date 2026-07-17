Ogba Zoo: Court defers hearing on N36.5m enforcement suit against Edo Govt

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has adjourned proceedings in the ongoing dispute between the Edo State Government and Everal Services Ltd, franchise holder of Ogba Zoo, to October 26, 2026, for continuation of hearing.

The suit, marked B/2070S/2002, was instituted by Everal Services Ltd, seeking enforcement of a N36.5 million arbitral award granted in its favour against the state government.

When the matter came up before Justice P. A. Akhihiero on Tuesday, proceedings were stalled due to the absence of legal representation for the Edo State Government.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case to the new date.

Addressing journalists after the session, counsel to Everal Services Ltd, Kingsley Obamogie (SAN), stated that the company is pursuing enforcement of an arbitral award delivered on November 3, 2016, over the alleged breach of a lease agreement relating to the management of Ogba Zoo.

He disclosed that the sole arbitrator awarded approximately N36.5 million in damages to the company and issued additional directives aimed at preserving the zoo, which he described as a national asset of significant value to both Edo State and Nigeria.

According to Obamogie, the arbitral award also mandated the state government to secure the facility by constructing a perimeter fence, following years of alleged encroachment by trespassers.

He lamented that nearly a decade after the ruling, neither the financial compensation nor the preservation measures have been implemented, attributing the delay largely to a lack of political will by the previous administration.

The Senior Advocate further revealed that attempts at an out-of-court settlement between both parties were unsuccessful, prompting the company to seek judicial enforcement.

“The award is binding on all parties, which is why we have approached the court for enforcement,” he said.

Obamogie also criticised the government’s absence at the latest hearing, noting that it mirrored its conduct during the arbitration proceedings, where it allegedly failed to participate actively, resulting in the award in favour of his client.

He added that the court has ordered hearing notices to be served on the respondents and expressed confidence that the matter would proceed once proper service is effected, regardless of their appearance.

“The court does not wait indefinitely for parties. Once duly served, proceedings can continue,” he stated.

The case has been adjourned to October 26, 2026, for continuation of hearing.

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