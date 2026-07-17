Nurse Mary Habila’s death: Atiku calls for Umahi’s suspension, independent investigation

. Minister, NANS, NAUS fault family, insist on autopsy

Akor Sylvester, Abuja with Agency report

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to step aside pending the outcome of investigations into the death of 26-year-old Mary Habila.

Habila, a nurse attached to the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, died on June 27 in a residence linked to the minister in Ebonyi State.

In a latest revelation, the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, NSP said Habila”s name does not appear on its register of licensed physiotherapists.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, Atiku expressed condolences to Habila’s family and criticised what he described as the Federal Government’s handling of the case, saying Nigerians deserved a transparent investigation.

“I have followed with deep sorrow and mounting concern the reports surrounding the death of Miss Mary Habila, a 26-year-old Nigerian from Nok, Southern Kaduna,” he said.

He added, “First, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Habila family. No family should have to mourn a daughter taken in the prime of her life while also fighting simply to learn the truth of how she died.”

Atiku said the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death required an independent and credible investigation, stressing that he was not making any determination on anyone’s culpability.

“Let me be clear: I make no pronouncement on anyone’s guilt or innocence. That is precisely the point. Only a credible, independent, and transparent investigation can establish the truth,” he said.

He argued that where a death involves a senior public official, the government has a responsibility to ensure public confidence in the investigative process.

“A government’s first duty is the protection of life. Where a life is lost in circumstances touching a high official of state, the burden on government to act transparently is at its heaviest,” he said.

The former Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate called on Tinubu to ask Umahi to temporarily vacate office while investigations continue.

“President Bola Tinubu must direct the Honourable Minister of Works to step aside immediately, pending the conclusion of investigations. This is not a punishment; it is the minimum standard of public accountability in any serious democracy,” Atiku said.

He also urged the Inspector-General of Police to transfer the investigation to the Force Headquarters and involve independent forensic experts.

“The Inspector-General of Police must immediately transfer the investigation from the Ebonyi State Command to Force Headquarters, with the involvement of independent forensic experts,” he said.

Atiku further called for an independent autopsy and asked that the findings be made public.

“A full, independent, and internationally credible autopsy must be conducted without further delay, with the findings made public,” he said.

He also urged the authorities to ensure the protection of Habila’s family throughout the investigation.

“The family of Mary Habila must be protected from any pressure, inducement, or intimidation, and must be guaranteed unfettered access to the facts of their daughter’s death,” he added.

Atiku concluded by saying that accountability should apply equally to all public officials.

“The measure of a nation is how it responds when the powerful are touched by tragedy and the powerless demand truth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students and the National Association of University Students have mourned the death of Habila.

In a joint statement released on Thursday and signed by the Senate President of NANS, Ibeabuchi Onyia, and the President of NAUS, Meshach Nwankwo, the student bodies described Habila’s death as painful and extended condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.

“We received with great shock the painful demise of the promising young lady, Miss Mary Habila,” the statement read.

The associations added, “At this difficult moment, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family, the Honourable Minister of Works, and all those affected by this painful loss.”

While mourning the deceased, NANS and NAUS stressed the need for justice, insisting that the true cause of Habila’s death must be established through a transparent investigation.

“We believe it is only just and fair to maintain an objective and unbiased position.”

They further stated, “We commend the Honourable Minister of Works for taking proactive steps to ensure that justice is served and for calling for an autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of Miss Mary Habila’s death.”

The student organisations urged Nigerians to refrain from drawing conclusions that could prejudice ongoing legal proceedings, noting that the matter was already before a court.

“As bodies committed to justice and fairness, we caution individuals or groups exploiting the situation to suit their sentiments. The law is clear and must be followed strictly without bias. It is only fair that we all maintain the position that everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” they said.

NANS and NAUS maintained that they would continue to advocate for justice and fairness, adding that they would closely monitor the outcome of the investigation.

“We will continue to act decisively in speaking for the oppressed and advocating for a just and equitable system. We will never compromise as the foremost and most formidable pressure groups in the country,” the statement added.

Habila, a nurse attached to the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, was on secondment to the Federal Ministry of Works before her death.

However, the family of Mary Habila has asked an Ebonyi State court to withdraw the police investigation into her death. They have also refused to allow an autopsy on her body.

Her father, Tanko Habila, made the request in an affidavit dated 13th of July and filed before the High Court of Justice in Ebonyi State. He said the family did not suspect foul play in her death.

“While I welcome steps being taken to unravel the cause of my daughter’s death, my family and I will not accept any autopsy,” the affidavit stated.

Umahi had asked that an autopsy be carried out to determine the cause of her death, but the family said they would not consent to the procedure.

The family also asked medical and investigative authorities to leave her body and organs untouched.

Her father said he did not want the investigation to continue and asked that his daughter’s remains be handed over to him so the family could proceed with her burial.

“I also wish not to proceed further with the investigation and further request to have my daughter’s body released to me for burial,” the affidavit stated.

He added that the family would not honour any further police or court invitation on the matter, insisting they did not suspect foul play.

He said the decision was voluntary, made without pressure or inducement from anyone, and asked that her body be released without further delay.

“While reiterating our request for the Nigerian Police to release my daughter’s corpse for burial, I wish to state that I was never induced, coerced or influenced in any way with anything or by anybody to make these depositions, as everything deposed here reflects the sincere wishes of my family and I,” he said.

Despite the family’s position, the Ebonyi State Police Command said the investigation would continue.

The command’s spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, said detectives received a distress call on the day Habila died, reporting a medical emergency at the David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital in Uburu.

Ukandu said Habila had already died before she got to the hospital, prompting the state Commissioner of Police to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a fuller inquiry.

Police said preliminary findings showed Habila and a colleague, identified as Anita Baaki, were both part of the minister’s medical team and had accompanied him to Uburu before her death.

“The examination remains necessary given the sensitive nature of the case and the imperative of establishing the true cause of death,” the command said.

Detectives have visited the scene and taken statements, and the command said it was arranging for a pathologist to conduct the post-mortem.

It added that it was waiting for the family or their representative to attend, describing their presence as essential to the process, and promised a transparent and impartial investigation with further updates as the case develops.

Nonetheless, Umahi has further requested the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a comprehensive forensic autopsy on the late Mary Habila before her body is released for burial, insisting that the demand is necessary to establish the actual cause of her death and ensure a transparent investigation.

Umahi’s request was contained in a letter signed by Roy O. Umahi Nwaeze, SAN, solicitor to the Minister, on behalf of his client.

According to the letter, Mary Habila, a staff of the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State, who was on secondment to the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja, died on June 27, 2026, in a building located within the minister’s residence in Umunaga, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The letter clarified that the deceased did not live in the same building as the minister, explaining that the facility was reserved exclusively for members of the minister’s staff and other persons working with him.

It further stated that on the night of her death, only the deceased and another female occupant, identified as a physiotherapist, were in the building.

The minister, through his solicitors, urged the police to ensure that “a comprehensive autopsy” is carried out by qualified forensic pathologists to “scientifically and independently ascertain the actual cause and circumstances of her death.”

He also requested that the remains of the deceased should not be released to any individual, including her next of kin, Mr. Tanko Habila Wisdom of Sabon Gari, Nok, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, until the autopsy and all related investigative procedures had been completed.

The letter said, the request is intended to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, eliminate speculation surrounding the incident, and ensure that the true cause of death is conclusively established before burial.

“We trust that your office will accord this request the urgent attention it deserves in the overall interest of justice and the integrity of the investigation,” the letter stated.

However, NSP made a clarification in a statement posted on its official X page on Thursday, following what it described as verification through the appropriate regulatory channels.

“Following verification through the appropriate regulatory channels, the name ‘Mary Habila,’ as stated, does not appear on the database of registered physiotherapists,” the statement read.

The NSP said the development underscored the need for public officials, particularly those in high office, to exercise due diligence before presenting or associating individuals with regulated professions.

It stressed that professional identity should be established through verifiable records rather than assumptions or public perception, adding that any questions regarding qualifications should be resolved through the appropriate regulatory processes rather than speculation or unverified claims.

The society further urged stakeholders to respect the integrity of regulated professions, stating that “the public deserves accuracy, and professionals deserve to have their qualifications and identities represented truthfully.”

Despite the clarification, the NSP expressed sympathy over the death of Habila, saying, “While it is important to establish the facts, we must not lose sight of the human tragedy at the heart of this matter. We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased and pray that her soul rests in perfect peace.

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