July 17, 2026
Trending now

Akpabio and his architecture of vision

Osun Guber: APC flags off campaign as Oyebamiji pledges not to display…

Nigeria, Hong Kong sign tax treaty to deepen trade relations

NSA applauds Okpebholo over training of 500 forest guards

FG’s land reform initiative to drive delivery of affordable housing, says Minister…

NASS to repeal all obsolete laws hindering business growth- Speaker Abbas

El-Rufai rejects 3 recusal applications, as court fixes July 22 for hearing

Anambra police arraign 3 over alleged incest, defilement, rape

Anambra police rescue unconscious man suspected of drug abuse in Awka

Tinubu’s economic reforms key to Nigeria’s sustainable growth — APC chieftain

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NSA applauds Okpebholo over training of 500 forest guards

by Peter Anayo095

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has praised Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for the ongoing training of 500 forest guards aimed at improving security across the state.

The commendation came on Thursday when Maj.-Gen. Hilary Mabeokwu, Director of Defence Affairs at ONSA, led an evaluation team on a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House in Benin City.

Mabeokwu said the team was in Edo to assess the training programme at the Police Training School, Ogida Barracks, where the forest guards are undergoing instruction.

He said the assessment covered the training environment, security at the camp, accommodation, feeding, medical facilities, instructors’ welfare and compliance with the training schedule approved by the National Security Adviser.

“We have just returned from the training camp, where we assessed the trainees using our evaluation templates. We are satisfied that the programme is progressing according to the approved standards,” he said.

Mabeokwu said the team was particularly impressed by the trainees’ weapon-handling skills, adding that about 65 to 70 per cent of the programme had been completed.

He described the initiative as part of the Federal Government’s wider strategy to tackle terrorism, banditry and other security threats by deploying trained personnel to protect forests and other ungoverned areas used by criminal groups.

He also commended Okpebholo’s commitment to protecting lives and property, saying it had contributed to security and development in the state.

Edo State Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Festus Ebea, said the evaluation team expressed satisfaction with the standard of training and facilities provided.

Responding, Okpebholo thanked President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for approving the recruitment and training of the 500 forest guards for Edo.

He said the initiative would strengthen security in the state’s forests, which have often been used as hideouts by criminal groups.

“Protecting lives and property remains our top priority. We will continue to do everything possible to keep Edo State safe and free from crime,” the governor said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

IGP calls on West African nations to unite against transnational crimes

Peter Anayo

Anambra Civil Service Commission Chairman assures NLC of Soludo’s commitment to workers welfare

Peter Anayo

Angwa Rukuba massacre: Court adjourns over jurisdiction, remands suspects in DSS custody

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmatbetMatbetjojobetJojobetjojobetjojobetamgbahisİmajbetjojobetJojobetjojobetultrabetcasibomcasibomcasibomjojobetcasibom girişşanlıurfa konteynerBetpasbetciobetcioİmajbetGrandpashabetHoliganbetHoliganbetHoliganbetjojobet girişjojobetmeritkingjojobet girişjojobet giriş