NSA applauds Okpebholo over training of 500 forest guards

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has praised Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for the ongoing training of 500 forest guards aimed at improving security across the state.

The commendation came on Thursday when Maj.-Gen. Hilary Mabeokwu, Director of Defence Affairs at ONSA, led an evaluation team on a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House in Benin City.

Mabeokwu said the team was in Edo to assess the training programme at the Police Training School, Ogida Barracks, where the forest guards are undergoing instruction.

He said the assessment covered the training environment, security at the camp, accommodation, feeding, medical facilities, instructors’ welfare and compliance with the training schedule approved by the National Security Adviser.

“We have just returned from the training camp, where we assessed the trainees using our evaluation templates. We are satisfied that the programme is progressing according to the approved standards,” he said.

Mabeokwu said the team was particularly impressed by the trainees’ weapon-handling skills, adding that about 65 to 70 per cent of the programme had been completed.

He described the initiative as part of the Federal Government’s wider strategy to tackle terrorism, banditry and other security threats by deploying trained personnel to protect forests and other ungoverned areas used by criminal groups.

He also commended Okpebholo’s commitment to protecting lives and property, saying it had contributed to security and development in the state.

Edo State Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Festus Ebea, said the evaluation team expressed satisfaction with the standard of training and facilities provided.

Responding, Okpebholo thanked President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for approving the recruitment and training of the 500 forest guards for Edo.

He said the initiative would strengthen security in the state’s forests, which have often been used as hideouts by criminal groups.

“Protecting lives and property remains our top priority. We will continue to do everything possible to keep Edo State safe and free from crime,” the governor said.

For a better society

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