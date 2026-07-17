Nat’l dialogue on electoral College Model for Special Seat Bill, held at Nat’l Assembly Complex in Abuja

From left: Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Rep. Kafilat Ogbara; representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere and the wife of the Speaker, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, during the National Dialogue on the Electoral College Model for the Special Seat Bill, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

From left: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Rep. Kafilat Ogbara; representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere and the wife of the Speaker, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, during the National Dialogue on the Electoral College Model for the Special Seat Bill, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… Photos: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2