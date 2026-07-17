Legislative Business Breakfast meeting to mark 2026 NASS opera week, held in Abuja

From left …Executive Legal and Enforcement Securities and Commission [SEDC] Ms Frana Chukwuogor, Chairman Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions Senator Osita Izunaso and the Speaker House of Representatives RT Hon Abbas during the Legislative Business Breakfast meeting to mark 2026 NASS opara week, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

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