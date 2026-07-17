IGP extols police officers’ wives on dedication, professionalism

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Inspector-General of Police IGP Olatunji Disu has extolled the contributions of wives of Police Officers under the umbrella of Police Officers Wives Association POWA, saying that they have discharged their duties with dedication and professionalism.

He spoke in a remark at the opening of Police Officers Wives Association, POWA, convention on Thursday at the Police Resource Centre Jabi, Abuja.

He said that it was a great pleasure to speak at the annual meeting of the Police Officers’Wives Association POWA, adding that he was delighted to witness the gathering of accomplished, compassionate and dedicated women who had continued, over the years, to provide an invaluable support system for the Nigeria Police Force and the larger Police family.

He also congratulated the National President, Mrs. Mutiat Olufunmilola Disu, on her assumption of office, noting that the annual convention marks an important milestone as the first under her leadership.

He expressed the confidence that with the cooperation, commitment and collective wisdom of all members, POWA would continue to build on its enviable legacy of service while exploring new opportunites to improve the welfare of police families across the country.

The IGP further hinted that the history of POWA is one of compassion, saying that beyond being an association of spouses, it has evolved into a formidable platform for humanitarian service, family support and community engagement.

He said: “Your interventions in the lives of widows, children of deceased officers, vulnerable families and members of the Police community continue to reflect the finest values of empathy, kindness and selfless service.

“These noble efforts complement the welfare initiatives of the Nigeria Police Force and deserve our sincere commendation.

“As Police officers, we are often called upon to work under difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions. The demands of policing require long hours away from home, exposure to significant risks and the burden of making difficult decisions in the service of our nation.”

The Police boss noted that behind every dedicated officer is a family that provides strength, encouragement and stability.

He also said that he appreciates every member of POWA for the immeasurable support, understanding and sacrifices you make daily in enabling your husbands to discharge their constitutional responsibilities with dedication and professionalism.

The IGP said that the role of Police officers’ wives extends beyond supporting their families as they are ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said that the values they demonstrate through their conduct, interactions with society and their commitment to charitable causes contribute significantly to public perceptions of the Police institution.

He enjoined the members of POWA to continue to uphold the ideals of integrity, discipline, humility and compassion which have become the hallmark of the great association.

He assured that the Nigeria Police Force remains firmly committed to improving the welfare of its personnel and their families.

For a better society

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